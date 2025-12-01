NPB Pitcher Tatsuya Imai Excited to Face One Dodgers Star

Free agent pitcher Tatsuya Imai has been posted by his Japanese team, the Seibu Lions, allowing him to explore his options on the open market.

Imai has been a key player for the Lions over the years, gaining a notable reputation among international scouts.

He broke into NPB in 2018 at age 20, and Imai has gradually improved during his professional career to the point where he is likely to secure a long-term deal with an MLB team at a good annual value.

He has not reached the same level as Yoshinbou Yamamoto, but the right-hander still shows potential as a middle-of-the-rotation starter and could improve further as he gains experience.

During a recent interview with Daisuke Matsuzaka on the show "Hodo Station," Imai closed the door to joining one team — the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Of course, I’d enjoy playing alongside Ohtani, Yamamoto, and Sasaki, but winning against a team like that and becoming a world champion would be the most valuable thing in my life. If anything, I'd rather take them down," Imai said.

In the same interview, the Japanese pitcher revealed who he would want to face in MLB, and his answer was an obvious one — Shohei Ohtani, the player who has dominated baseball for years and become an icon in the sport.

"I really want to see how much my fastball holds up against him -- to test myself by throwing it to him," Imai added.

During his 2025 season, Imai put up a stellar 1.92 ERA in 24 games, along with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings and 2.5 walks per nine innings.

While he is certain to succeed in the States, the Dodgers probably wouldn't target him because of their needs at other positions, mainly the bullpen and the outfield. Their rotation is the strongest part of their team and is expected to require little to no resources this summer.

Instead, the bullpen needs multiple signings and additional options through trade. The outfield also requires attention, along with possibly adding one or two more quality bats in the lower part of the lineup.

Regardless of which team Imai signs for, the match-up against Ohtani will be box office.

