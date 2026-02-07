Why did Dodgers Decide to DFA Fan-Favorite Pitcher?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have navigated much of the offseason with a full 40-man roster that has resulted in plenty of churning on the fringes.

A majority of the movement has involved Ben Rortvedt, Ryan Fitzgerald, Michael Siani and Andy Ibáñez. On Friday, time came calling for Anthony Banda.

Fitzgerald was designated for assignment four days after he was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers. That was due to the team needing to make room for the signing of Ibáñez to a one-year, $1.2 million contract.

Fitzgerald ultimately cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, Siani was DFA'd as a corresponding move to the Dodgers signing Kyle Tucker. Siani was claimed by the New York Yankees but designated for assignment once again, and improbably made his way back to the Dodgers organization.

But in order for the Dodgers to put Siani back on their 40-man roster after claiming him off waivers from the Yankees, they cut Ibáñez. He then was claimed off waivers by the Athletics.

Also on Friday, the Dodgers reunited with Rortvedt, who had been DFA'd shortly after agreeing to a $1.25 million contract last November. Rortvedt at that point was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds but got designated for assignment earlier this week when they signed Eugenio Suárez.

Anthony Banda DFA decision

In order for the Dodgers to reclaim Rortvedt, they needed to clear a spot on their 40-man roster. That was achieved by making Banda the choice on the latest DFA spin.

The left-hander was among the players the Dodgers avoided arbitration with for the 2026 season by agreeing to a one-year contract. That occurred last month when the two sides settled on a $1.65 million salary.

It represented an increase from the $1 million Banda earned in 2025, but fell short of MLB Trade Rumors' projection of $2 million salary for this year.

Banda had been with the Dodgers since joining the team in May 2024. He went 8-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 1.23 WHIP while posting a 23.3% strikeout rate in 119 games (three starts) over the past two seasons.

Banda additionally appeared in 17 postseason games for the Dodgers, sporting a 4.61 ERA.

Although he'd become a trusted member of the bullpen, especially against left-handed hitters, Banda seemingly fell down the depth chart. Further hurting him was being out of Minor League options.

The Dodgers have Alex Vesia, Tanner Scott and Jack Dreyer as left-handed relievers likely to be part of their roster. There also is the possibility of swingman Justin Wrobleski filling that role as well. And left-handed pitching prospect Ronan Kopp was added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster earlier this offseason to protect him from possibly being selected in the Rule 5 Draft.

While it may not be likely, there is still a scenario in which Banda remains part of the Dodgers organization should he not get claimed off waivers. But such a strategy already failed this offseason with Rortvedt and Ibáńez.

It's worth noting Banda's salary is greater than deals the Dodgers signed Rortvedt and Ibáñez to, but a relief pitcher could be seen as having added value.

The more likely outcome may be the Dodgers completing a trade involving Banda. Such was the case with Ryan Brasier last February when he was traded to the Chicago Cubs after getting designated for assignment.

Banda has one more season of arbitration before becoming eligible for free agency.

