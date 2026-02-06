Dodgers DFA $1.65 Million Pitcher as Corresponding Move to Claiming Ben Rortvedt

The Los Angeles Dodgers have done plenty of churning on the fringes of their roster this offseason behind multiple non-tender decisions last November and a wave of players getting designated for assignment.

Ben Rortvedt was among those the Dodgers lost on waivers as he was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds. That came shortly after the Dodgers and Rortvedt agreed on a $1.25 million contract for 2026 to avoid arbitration.

It was later presumed the Dodgers made a calculated decision in trying to pass Rortvedt through waivers to then keep him as part of their organization in the Minor Leagues. Although it didn't unfold as such, the backup catcher has made his way back to the organization.

Rortvedt was designated for assignment this week by the Cincinnati Reds. They made the move in order to make room on their 40-man roster for the signing of Eugenio Suárez.

The Dodgers reunited with Rortvedt by claiming him off waivers, but needed to make their own decision to create space for his return. That was achieved by Anthony Banda getting designated for assignment.

While Rortvedt is back with the organization, he's likely to begin the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City. If at any point he is added to the Dodgers' active roster, Rortvedt would need to remain there or be exposed to waivers once again.

Anthony Banda DFA scenarios

On the surface, the Dodgers choosing to designate Banda for assignment comes as a mild surprise. The left-hander joined the organization in May 2024 and went on to become one of their top lefty specialists.

Though, that also is a crowded group in the bullpen and Banda does not have any Minor League options remaining.

It's possible the Dodgers are hopeful Banda will get through waivers due to his $1.625 million salary that was recently agreed upon for 2026 as an arbitration-eligible player. That would create the possibility of the 32-year-old being assigned to Oklahoma City.

But such a strategy already failed this offseason not only with Rortvedt but Andy Ibáńez as well. Banda's salary is greater than deals the Dodgers signed Rortvedt and Ibáñez ($1.2 million) to.

Another scenario is the Dodgers work out a trade involving Banda. Such was the case with Ryan Brasier last February when he was traded to the Chicago Cubs after getting designated for assignment.

Banda went 8-3 with a 3.14 ERA, 4.15 FIP and 1.23 WHIP in 119 games (three starts) since joining the Dodgers two years ago. In 17 postseason appearances for L.A., he had a 4.61 ERA.

Recommended articles