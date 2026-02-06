Dodgers Lose Infielder to Athletics After DFA Decision

Prior to the Los Angeles Dodgers signing Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker to respective record-setting contracts, they added Andy Ibáñez on a Major League deal for the 2026 season.

Ibáñez joined the Dodgers after becoming a free agent as a result of getting non-tendered by the Detroit Tigers. He had spent the past three seasons with the Tigers after playing for the Texas Rangers from 2021-22.

But exactly three weeks after signing Ibáñez to a $1.2 million contract, the Dodgers designated him for assignment. According to Francys Romero of BeisbolFR, the Athletics claimed Ibáñez off waivers.

By claiming Ibáñez off waivers from the Dodgers, the A's are now responsible for his entire $1.2 million salary this season. Of course, that's under the assumption he remains with the team for the entire year.

Ibáñez does not have any Minor League options remaining, which would require the Athletics to DFA him if they looked to make a roster move. That figures to work in his favor at least for the time being in terms of odds to make the Opening Day roster.

Over parts of seasons at the Major League level, Ibañez has hit .254/.304/.389 with 59 doubles, 28 home runs and 128 RBI. The bulk of his success has come against left-handed pitching.

Dodgers tried to get creative with Andy Ibáñez DFA

Ibañez was designated for assignment by the Dodgers in a corresponding move to claiming Michael Siani off waivers from the New York Yankees.

That represented a reunion as Siani had been DFA'd by the Dodgers in January in order to make room for Tucker on their 40-man roster.

The presumption is the team attempted to Ibañez through waivers so that he could be retained as organizational depth with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Ibañez has not yet accrued enough service time to possibly reject an outright assignment and elect free agency while still receiving his salary. Thus, he presumably would have accepted an assignment to the Minors and remained part of the Dodgers organization.

It's believed the Dodgers attempted a similar maneveur with Ben Rortvedt earlier this offseason. signing him to a contract well before the arbitration deadline. Rortvedt was signed to a $1.25 million contract, avoiding arbitration for 2026.

However, that was not enough to deter the Cincinnati Reds from claiming the backup catcher off waivers. But Rortvedt has since been DFA'd as the Reds needed to make room on their roster for the signing of Eugenio Suárez.

