Dodgers Could Be Active With Multiple Trades This Offseason, Says Insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to be active in the trade market this winter, approaching deals differently than last year.

While general manager Brandon Gomes and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman are always willing to make a deal, they have been much more aggressive on the open market, opting to hold onto their prospects and not part with them in trades.

This has been a way to help protect their future, while pushing hard in the short-term. Thus far, the process has worked out; however, this offseason, given the team's existing commitments to veterans, they may shift their approach.

Jack Harris of the L.A. Times makes the argument for the Dodgers to utilize their prospects and explore the trade market.

"There is a glut of other possibilities around the league, as well — especially for pitching-hungry teams like, for example, the Boston Red Sox, whose overabundance of outfield depth could prompt Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu to be available in exchange for young arms," Harris wrote.

The Dodgers and their top-ranked farm system have that in spades. Their crop of young arms could be a key area for them to deal from in any potential offseason trades. It’s the kind of valuable trade bait that few other contenders could easily match.

"For now, the trade market seems like a place the Dodgers could do their primary shopping this winter; providing a potential middle ground for them to bolster next year’s roster, while preserving some flexibility in the seasons to follow," Harris added.

The Dodgers are chasing greatness and a third consecutive World Series. Despite winning the championship in October, they need numerous additions, and regardless of how they choose to improve, Gomes expects to be aggressive.

“By being aggressive over the last couple offseasons, we do have a very, very good core in place,” Gomes said.

“So it’s continuing to fine-tune and look at what the weaknesses on the roster are and try to address those … It’s being very targeted in who we go out and look to acquire. I think that holds true across the board, without many glaring holes.”

For the first time in a while, the Dodgers might be aggressive in the trade market, aiming to avoid spending more on free agents and seeking opportunities for meaningful depth.

