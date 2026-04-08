Dodgers' Dave Roberts Unhappy With George Springer After Questioning Shohei Ohtani Treatment

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was visibly frustrated with Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer after he approached home plate umpire Dan Bellino to question the amount of warmup time two-way star Shohei Ohtani received during Wednesday's game.

Roberts, a usually even-keeled manager, shook his head in displeasure as he watched Springer talk with Bellino from the dugout.

Some drama between the #BlueJays and #Dodgers.



George Springer approached HP umpire Dan Bellino to inquire about the amount of warmup time for Shohei Ohtani.



Dave Roberts was visibly annoyed in the dugout.



(📹: @sportsnet) #BlueJays50 pic.twitter.com/HwghO9tdnQ — Daniele Franceschi (@Daniele_Media) April 8, 2026

Ohtani is the only player in MLB to hit and pitch, which presents its own set of challenges such as warming up for an inning after serving as the team's designated hitter. There have been complaints from opposing teams regarding Ohtani's "special" treatment.

The Dodgers were able to hold an extra pitcher on the postseason roster because of Ohtani's two-way designation. On Wednesday, Springer made it clear opponents are still taking issue with Ohtani as he seemingly receives extra time to warm up on the mound.

Ohtani struggled with his command in his second start of the 2026 campaign, but limited the damage to just one unearned run. The right-hander allowed four hits in six innings pitched as well as one walk and two strikeouts.

Ohtani is sporting a 0.00 ERA across 12 innings to open the season.

Shohei Ohtani didn't have his best stuff on Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He still managed to put together a strong outing for the Dodgers:



6 IP

4 H

0 ER (1 unearned run)

1 BB

2 K



He now has a 0.00 ERA across 12 innings to start the season.pic.twitter.com/Ak5eXzKDKL — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 8, 2026

While Ohtani pitched well enough in the series finale, the Dodgers fell to the Blue Jays 4-3 to conclude their first road trip of the season. The Dodgers had two runners on with one out in the ninth, but couldn't capitalize on their final opportunity to sweep the Blue Jays.

The Dodgers finished the road trip 5-1.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays World Series Rematch Highlights

The World Series rematch between the Dodgers and Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre wasn't as thrilling as the seven-game instant classic in October, but tensions were certainly high between both teams.

Miguel Rojas expressed excitement ahead of the matchup, which saw him return to the very place he emerged as a World Series hero.

"It's not like playing in front of our fans, it's playing in front of the whole city that was hopeful to win a World Series," Rojas said to MLB.com. "I'm expecting, for the first time in my life, to get booed when I play there."

The Dodgers' dominated in the series opener at the Rogers Centre, handing Toronto a 14-2 beatdown. The game featured several highlights, including Dalton Rushing's first multi-homer game of his career.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers earned the series win over the Blue Jays in a 4-1 victory. The back-to-back champions began their first road trip of the season on a five-game win streak.

The Dodgers earn the series win over the Blue Jays with a 4-1 victory Tuesday.



Dodgers are 5-0 in their first road trip of the season, looking for the sweep over Toronto tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/vejMGXzFyD — Valentina Martinez (@ValentinaMrtnz_) April 8, 2026

The matchup showed some aggravation from Blue Jays manager John Schneider, who was ejected from Tuesday's game after exchanging harsh words with home plate umpire Dan Merzel. Schneider took issue with a balk being called on Toronto starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, and made it clear how unhappy he was with the call.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider gets tossed after taking issue with a balk being called on Kevin Gausman.

pic.twitter.com/7FJAGOoO6R — Valentina Martinez (@ValentinaMrtnz_) April 8, 2026

Toronto kept the series finale on Wednesday close as the Dodgers looked to sweep the World Series runners-up. Instead, Toronto salvaged the series, bringing an end to their six-game losing streak.

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