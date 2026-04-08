John Schneider Ejected as Blue Jays Continue to Struggle vs Dodgers

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after exchanging harsh words with home plate umpire Dan Merzel.

Schneider appeared to take issue with a balk being called on Toronto starting pitcher Kevin Gausman.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider gets tossed after taking issue with a balk being called on Kevin Gausman.

pic.twitter.com/7FJAGOoO6R — Valentina Martinez (@ValentinaMrtnz_) April 8, 2026

The Dodgers had a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning following their 14-2 beatdown of Toronto in Monday's series opener at the Rogers Centre. It quickly became 3-0 after Schneider's ejection.

Schneider appeared to have had enough with how things were going, and was rewarded by being ejected from Tuesday's game.

Tensions are evidently high in the World Series rematch, especially for the Blue Jays who were on the brink of bringing Toronto its first World Series championship in over three decades.

“I thought we had chances to sweep them," Schneider said following the Dodgers' Game 7 victory. "I thought that we played our game, and our game is as good as anybody in baseball. So is it two heavyweights going back and forth? You know, going back to the beginning of the series when people were calling it David versus Goliath, it’s not even f—ing close.

"They’re good. I put this group of guys against any other 26 players in the entire planet. We had our chances. We had our chances to beat them soundly, and we didn’t. And that’s baseball.”

It appears those emotions from November are still alive and well for Schneider five months later as the Toronto skipper defended his pitcher in the fifth inning of Tuesday's matchup against the Dodgers.

It's more than understandable why tensions seemingly reached their peak for Schneider, who witnessed a complete blowout of his injury-riddled squad on Monday.

Dodgers Offense Dominating in First Road Trip of 2026

The loaded Dodgers lineup came to life once the team hit the road, beginning the trip with a series against the Washington Nationals over Easter weekend. The Dodgers began the 2026 campaign by scoring 23 runs in their six-game homestand.

LA matched their 23-run total in the first two games of their series against the Nationals. Then, proceeded to make MLB history in the series opener against the Blue Jays.

The Dodgers scored 45 runs in their first four road games of the season, which is the most runs by any MLB team over its first four road games of a season since 1900, when the Phillies and Reds each scored 49 runs.

Moreover, only the 1900 Phillies and Reds, the 1890 Syracuse Stars and the 1884 St. Louis Maroons have scored more runs in their first four road games of a season.

The World Series rematch was nothing like the thrilling seven-game series that transpired five months ago. Toronto's rotation has been marred by injury early in 2026, with Max Scherzer lasting just two innings in the series opener before leaving the game.

While Gausman has done well enough in Tuesday's game, Cy Young candidate Yoshinobu Yamamoto is opposite the Toronto pitcher, and absolutely dominating the Blue Jays yet again.

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