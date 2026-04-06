Blue Jays Players Try to Downplay World Series Rematch vs Dodgers

Five months ago, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays gave baseball fans arguably the greatest World Series performance of all-time.

Game 7 at the Rogers Centre featured just about everything a matchup could include: A benches-clearing brawl, a three-run homer from Bo Bichette, a game-tying homer from No. 9 hitter Miguel Rojas, Andy Pages' miraculous catch in the bottom of the ninth and Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitching in relief to close out the Fall Classic in 11 innings.

The back-to-back World Series champions will return to Toronto to face the Blue Jays in a three-game series this week. How do the reigning American League champions feel about the World Series rematch?

A few players shared their thoughts with MLB.com, and their comments make it clear they're trying to treat it like any other game.

Ernie Clement, Infielder

Clement, who set the MLB record for 30 hits in the postseason, believes the Dodgers are eager to take them down.

"It’s just another series that we really have to win, honestly," Clement said. "Our schedule is kind of bizarre at the beginning of the year. It’s another series against a really, really good team. They’re going to try to kick our ass. We’re going to show up to the ballpark ready to play."

George Springer, Outfielder

Springer, who hit a pivotal three-run homer in ALCS Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners to get Toronto to the Fall Classic, isn't stuck on what transpired in 2025.

“That’s all it is. Last year is last year and it doesn’t have any merit on this year. Obviously, it’s a very, very good team in early April. We’ll see what happens," Springer said.

Myles Straw, Outfielder

Straw acknowledged the excitement from fans, but minimized the World Series rematch.

“I know the fans are going to want to see it. For us, it’s a new season and it’s another series," Straw said. "We’re trying to win a series at that point, but once it happens and we’re taking the field, I’m sure there will be a little emotion. For me, I’m trying not to look back at last season. I’m trying to focus on winning here and living in the present. That’s all you can do, but it’s going to be fun.

"They’re still a good team, obviously, and they’re going to be a team that — just like us — has everyone coming for them this year.”

Most of the comments from Blue Jays players indicate they are trying to leave the crushing November loss in the past as Toronto is set on returning to baseball's biggest stage in 2026.

Dodgers Pitching Matchups vs Blue Jays

Justin Wrobleski, who was on the mound in the Game 7 benches-clearing incident, will open the series for the Dodgers at the Rogers Centre on Monday. He was added to the starting rotation as the Dodgers transitioned to a six-man unit for their road trip.

World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start Tuesday against Toronto's lineup and Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound for the series finale Wednesday.

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