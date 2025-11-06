Dodgers Lose World Series Winning Outfielder to NL West Rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers outrighted outfielder Justin Dean to Triple-A in order to make room for outfielder Ryan Ward on the roster.
The Dodgers also designated All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin amid the roster shuffle Thursday. Right-handed pitcher Michael Grove was also outrighted in order to make room for left-handed pitcher Robinson Ortiz on the 40-man roster.
Dean, however, first had to go through waivers before returning to Triple-A Oklahoma City and the San Francisco Giants took the opportunity to claim the outfielder. He will now join an NL West rival.
Justin Dean served as a bench player throughout the Dodgers' World Series run, but he played a pivotal role in World Series Game 6. The outfielder was inserted into the game as a defensive replacement by manager Dave Roberts.
An Addison Barger double which wedged itself in the left-centerfield wall in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Dean did not pick the ball up. Instead, he immediately put his hands up which prevented the Toronto Blue Jays from scoring a run.
Utility man Kiké Hernandez spoke about the play, which involved him and Dean putting their hands up to signal a dead ball.
“I put my hands up right away. I think I put my hands up before him (Dean), and then he put his hands up,” Hernandez said. “He put his hands up after I did, and I was just screaming at him to, like, get the ball and throw it in, because that’s umpire’s discretion. The fact that the ball stuck there doesn’t mean that they’re actually going to call a ground-rule double. And I was screaming at him, that’s kind of why I’ve lost my voice a little bit. But I was screaming at him to throw it in, and he never did. I’m glad the umpires made the right call.”
The Dodgers then secure a close Game 6 victory over the Blue Jays, and earned a World Series title after a wild Game 7 finish. However, had Dean not known the rule for the lodged ball, the Dodgers might have never forced a Game 7.
While Dean never got an at-bat in the Fall Classic, subbing in a defensive replacement proved to be his niche role that helped the defending champions win back-to-back World Series titles.
