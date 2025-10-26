Dodgers Have Big Concern in World Series vs Blue Jays, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers have evened the series in Game 2 of the Fall Classic thanks to Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitching a complete game.
However, in Game 1 of the World Series their biggest weakness was exposed for everyone to see.
The Dodgers were up 2-0 after the third inning of the game, but a storm was brewing on the pitching side.
Snell's pitch count was ballooning fast as the Toronto Blue Jays worked counts, walked, and put together some hits.
Snell gave up a two-run homer to Dalton Varsho that tied the game. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the southpaw had loaded the bases with no outs, creating a real jam, and he was eventually pulled for righty Emmet Sheehan.
Sheehan ended up getting one out, but he allowed three runs after walking a batter and giving up two hits on his pitches. The Dodgers then turned to Anthony Banda, who allowed a game-ending grand slam that sealed the win for Toronto.
All season long, the bullpen had blown multiple leads or put games out of reach for the offense. Friday followed a similar trend, and according to The New York Post's Jon Heyman, it shows the team's reliance on the starting pitching.
"The LA pen was filled with big names with bigger reps to start the season, but Tanner Scott, Evan Phillips, Kirby Yates, Michael Kopech and Brusdar Graterol are all out with injuries. What remains is a nine-man guessing game," Heyman wrote.
"Rookie right-hander Emmet Sheehan, who hadn’t pitched in two weeks but relieved Snell with the score 2-2, allowed three straight batters to reach base (and drive in runs).
"Things got worse from there. Anthony Banda surrendered the slam that effectively put the game away, before allowing yet another homer, that one by Alejandro Kirk, that made it 11-2.
"Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seemed reluctant to employ his bullpen in previous rounds, and this performance, with the first eight batters LA’s pen faced driving in nine runs, can’t aid his confidence in the group."
Luckily for the Dodgers, they didn't use their closer Roki Sasaki in either World Series games at the Rogers Centre. The defending champions head back to LA with the series tied at 1, and Yamamoto's masterclass helped the Dodgers strike back in Game 2.
