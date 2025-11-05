Dodgers Have Big Max Muncy Decision to Make This Offseason: What Will They Do?
The Los Angeles Dodgers are just days removed from winning their second consecutive World Series, and the front office already has a big decision to make.
By Thursday, the Dodgers have to decide whether or not to pick up Max Muncy's $10 million club option for the 2026 season.
Muncy has made his feelings known about wanting to finish his career in Los Angeles, but there are some enticing third basemen available in free agency — mainly, Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami.
With the deadline to decide on Muncy's status looming, what will LA do?
Max Muncy Contract Prediction
The prediction here is easy. The Dodgers are going to pick up Muncy's option.
The $10 million is a no-brainer, as Muncy is a key member of the team both on the field and in the locker room.
Muncy is the Dodgers' all-time leader in postseason home runs with 16, setting the record this year. He hit a solo home run in the eighth inning in World Series Game 7, bringing LA within a run so Miguel Rojas could tie things up in the ninth with his solo shot.
Muncy is a perfect example of the Dodgers winning on the edges, as they scooped him up after a failed stint with the Oakland Athletics and turned him into a perennial 30-home-run slugger and middle-of-the-order power bat.
While Muncy hasn't been known to be a great defender since moving over to third base, he made multiple key plays in the postseason, including starting the wheel play in the NLDS and making a game-saving catch in the World Series.
Muncy's impact on the team is invaluable, making this an easy decision for LA. The only reason they would decline the option is if the two sides are discussing a slightly longer-term deal to keep the 35-year-old in Los Angeles for the remainder of his career.
Muncy is coming off a 2025 season in which he dealt with two fluke injuries but still played in 100 games, slashing .243/.376/.470 with 19 home runs, 67 RBIs and an OPS of .846.
The Dodgers were 60-40 when Muncy played this regular season. They were 33-29 when he didn't.
