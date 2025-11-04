Blue Jays Analyst Discredits Dodgers After World Series Win
The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Toronto Blue Jays in an epic 11-inning Game 7 battle that concluded one of the most memorable World Series in recent memory.
As the Blue Jays (along with the Dodgers) had plenty of opportunities to put the series away, a current analyst and former MLB catcher working for Canadian TV network Sportsnet shared his honest and unfiltered opinion on the Dodgers coming out on top.
"There were a lot of wet eyes and I don't doubt 'em, and, and I don't blame 'em for that. And it's gonna sound like sour grapes and I don't really give a (expletive)," Joseph said. " But I think the better team did not win this series. I think the Blue Jays are the better team, and I feel like they played baseball a certain way that was infectious, that grabbed the attention of the fans.
" It's disheartening to see that the better team did not win," Joseph said. "And that's not to take anything away from the Dodgers, but the Blue Jays, they did so many things correct. They did so many things right."
Although Joseph ended his professional career in 2020, logging three games with the Blue Jays that season, it appears that he still has some strong feelings about his former team.
To say that the better team is the one that didn't win isn't exactly responsible journalism, but if the statement was regarding which team had better statistics, the Blue Jays certainly held that title.
The Dodgers had the lowest batting average for any World Series winning team since 1966, holding a mark of just .203. It was the seventh lowest batting average from the winning team of all time, narrowly beating the ninth-lowest batting average, also set by the Dodgers in last year's Fall Classic.
The Dodgers were also outscored 34-26 during the World Series, and the Blue Jays boasted a .264 batting average throughout. Toronto also had a collective OPS of .745 to the Dodgers' .658.
In terms of pitching, despite Yoshinobu Yamamoto's heroic 2.2 innings of work during Game 7, the Dodgers held a team ERA of 3.95 to the Blue Jays' 3.21.
Different stats can be compared from the winners and losers of the World Series, but no stat is going to change the fact that the Dodgers came up big when they needed to and became baseball's first back-to-back champions in a quarter century .
