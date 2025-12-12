Surprise Dodgers Star Reportedly on Trade Block

Though the Los Angeles Dodgers are operating from a major position of strength in regards to their starting rotation, it doesn't mean the franchise isn't looking into strengthening it even further.

This could even involve dealing a pitcher that was a major fixture in helping the team win their second consecutive World Series title.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez recently reported that Tyler Glasnow could be involved in trade talks, and that the Dodgers have entertained the possibility of trading their hulking right-handed pitcher.

Glasnow is owed $64.5 million over the next two seasons. He then has a club option in 2028 worth $30 million. If the option is declined, Glasnow reportedly then holds a $20 million player option. The unique nature of the deal could be appealing to some teams, and discouraging for others with interest.

"Tyler Glasnow's name has come up in conversations, and the Dodgers would not be opposed to moving him. He's poised to make a combined $60 million over the next two years, with either a $30 million club option or a $21.6 million player option in 2028. But the quality of his stuff continues to tantalize executives throughout the industry, and there are certainly a fair share of teams that will bank on him staying healthy enough to make it worthwhile. Maybe he's part of the package that brings Tarik Skubal to L.A. It's a long shot, perhaps, but wilder things have happened."

The Skubal-to-LA rumors have started to heat up over the last few days. With Detroit presumably wanting to be competitive this upcoming year, the Tigers would, in theory, want an MLB-ready frontline starter to help in replacing Skubal.

Glasnow certainly fits the bill in that capacity, given his track record as well as his past history pitching in the American League. A No. 1 starter for most teams, he'd immediately assume that role in the Motor City.

Glasnow was acquired two years ago from Tampa Bay. Blessed with elite stuff, he grew up a Dodgers fan in nearby Santa Clarita. He's constantly spoken about how much he loves pitching back at home, and he's proven his value to the franchise, given how significant he was this past year when staying healthy for the stretch run.

While it's somewhat unlikely that he's dealt, a move for Skubal could be too much for the Dodgers to pass on.

