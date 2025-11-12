Dodgers Named One of 3 Potential Fits for Potential $400 Million Free Agent

The Los Angeles Dodgers are aiming for a three-peat, looking to secure a third straight World Series title as they strive to extend their modern-day dynasty.

Considering all the success and the Dodgers' achievements, it's surprising to see how many notable weak points they still have on their roster.

The bullpen was the team's Achilles heel in 2025, but they managed to fix the situation by relying on their elite starting rotation. Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani were able to go deep enough into games to compensate for the bullpen's issues — and the first three all pitched in relief at some point in the postseason.

Japanese star Roki Sasaki also shifted from the starting rotation to the bullpen, serving as the Dodgers' closer, demonstrating his wipeout stuff and tight command in relief appearances.

More news: Former Dodgers Pitcher Announces He's Leaving MLB, Going to Japan

The other issue for the Dodgers was their outfield platoon. Andy Pages went cold for them down the stretch, while Teoscar Hernandez's shaky defense was exposed. The left field spot was a rotation of Kiké Hernandez and Alex Call, with Tommy Edman also filling in in center field.

Other than Teoscar Hernandez, none of the other outfielders had a reliable bat, and as they head into free agency, the Dodgers need an upgrade.

More news: For Roki Sasaki's Next Role With Dodgers, Evaluator Makes Bold Prediction

Luckily for Los Angeles, All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker is a free agent, a name which could provide an immediate boost in the lineup and in the field.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com labeled the Dodgers as a potential fit for Tucker, who is expected to get a massive payday.

"Tucker started his first season with the Cubs on a tear, hitting 17 home runs with 52 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and a .931 OPS through June," Feinsand wrote in a story.

"A right hand fracture might have contributed to Tucker’s step back offensively in July and August, but he remains the best and most well-rounded player on the free-agent market this winter, having been worth at least 4.0 fWAR in every year since 2021."

The Dodgers already have a sizable payroll with guaranteed money on the salary sheet for years. They may want to fill the roster around the margins, opting for cost-effective options, though Los Angeles is known for targeting stars.

Tucker, along with a few bullpen signings, would make the Dodgers clear favorites and once again fuel the "ruining baseball" narrative.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over toDodgers on SI.