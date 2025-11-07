Former Dodgers Pitcher Announces He's Leaving MLB, Going to Japan
Former Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Kenta Maeda announced his retirement from MLB on Wednesday, ending a nine-season career in the United States.
The right-hander most recently played for the Detroit Tigers, and announced he would return to Japan to continue his career following the expiration of his contract.
"I’ve decided to continue my career in Japan starting next season," Maeda's announcement reads. "Playing baseball in the United States from 2016 to 2025 has been a dream come true and a decade full of unforgettable moments for which I’m deeply grateful. I’m incredibly thankful for all the amazing teammates, staff, and fans I’ve met along the way, and those connections mean the world to me.
"From the very first day, everyone welcomed me and my family with such kindness, helped us when we needed it, and supported me every step of the way. Winning a division title, celebrating with champagne, competing in the postseason, and reaching the World Series - those memories will stay with me forever.
"To all the fans, thank you for your incredible support. The energy in the ballpark, especially during the playoffs and the World Series, was truly unmatched. The standing ovation after escaping a tough jam remains one of the greatest moments of my baseball career. My time in MLB and in the United States has taught me countless lessons, helping me grow not just as a player but as a person.
"As I begin a new chapter in Japan next season, I look forward to the day our paths cross again!
"Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart."
Maeda began his MLB career with the Dodgers, spending four seasons in LA and reaching the World Series twice. With the Dodgers, Maeda posted a 3.87 ERA, his best with any team throughout his career. He pitched 589 innings in Dodger blue, striking out 641 batters.
He made 226 appearances throughout his time in MLB, posting a lifetime ERA of 4.20 and surpassing 1000 strikeouts in 2024.
After leaving the Dodgers, Maeda played with the Minnesota Twins, with whom he finished second in Cy Young voting in the shortened 2020 season, and the previously mentioned Tigers.
