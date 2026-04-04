Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Warning, Hyeseong Kim Prediction, Pitcher's Velocity Drop
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The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals, 13-6, on Friday in a dominant offensive display.
Five Dodgers hit home runs, while the team finally broke through after a slow offensive start to the season.
Earlier this week, a few Dodgers teammates sent some Shohei Ohtani-related warnings to the rest of the league.
“I only think he’s getting a little better,” Will Smith said of Ohtani's pitching.
“I expect nothing short of almost a Cy Young out of him," Max Muncy said.
In other news, infielder Hyeseong Kim recently received a prediction from Dodgers analyst Nomar Garciaparra. The former Dodgers All-Star has loved what he's seen out of Kim in Triple-A this year and expects him to be back with the big league team soon.
"Hyeseong Kim has already proven that he can play at the big league level and he made an impact last year. We saw that. And now, going down there, he had an unbelievable spring. You want to continue making us talk about that. You keep doing what you’re doing and he’s going to be up here in no time," Garciaparra said on SportsNet LA.
“They said, ‘Why did he get sent down?’ Because they wanted him to continue to get at-bats... Take advantage of them and be ready, because I think he’s another one who’s going to maybe be getting that call-up pretty soon.”
Finally, right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan has seen a sudden velocity drop early this season. After his first start of the year, the Dodgers didn't have an answer as to why.
“I think it’s just [that] my delivery is a little bit off,” Sheehan said. "But we’re working hard on it, so it’s going to get right. I know it will.”
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Star Sends Shohei Ohtani Related Warning to Rest of MLB
Hyeseong Kim Predicted to Earn Early-Season Call-Up by Dodgers Analyst
Dodgers Don't Have Answer for Key Pitcher's Sudden Velocity Drop
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Provides Shohei Ohtani Injury Update After Scare
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Believes Shohei Ohtani's Goal in 2026 is 'Absurd'
Most Likely Dodgers Prospects to Be Called Up This Year Ranked
Dodgers Rookie Gets Brutally Honest on First-Year Struggles
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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