Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Warning, Hyeseong Kim Prediction, Pitcher's Velocity Drop

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals, 13-6, on Friday in a dominant offensive display.

Five Dodgers hit home runs, while the team finally broke through after a slow offensive start to the season.

Earlier this week, a few Dodgers teammates sent some Shohei Ohtani-related warnings to the rest of the league.

“I only think he’s getting a little better,” Will Smith said of Ohtani's pitching.

“I expect nothing short of almost a Cy Young out of him," Max Muncy said.

In other news, infielder Hyeseong Kim recently received a prediction from Dodgers analyst Nomar Garciaparra. The former Dodgers All-Star has loved what he's seen out of Kim in Triple-A this year and expects him to be back with the big league team soon.

"Hyeseong Kim has already proven that he can play at the big league level and he made an impact last year. We saw that. And now, going down there, he had an unbelievable spring. You want to continue making us talk about that. You keep doing what you’re doing and he’s going to be up here in no time," Garciaparra said on SportsNet LA.

“They said, ‘Why did he get sent down?’ Because they wanted him to continue to get at-bats... Take advantage of them and be ready, because I think he’s another one who’s going to maybe be getting that call-up pretty soon.”

Finally, right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan has seen a sudden velocity drop early this season. After his first start of the year, the Dodgers didn't have an answer as to why.

“I think it’s just [that] my delivery is a little bit off,” Sheehan said. "But we’re working hard on it, so it’s going to get right. I know it will.”

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Star Sends Shohei Ohtani Related Warning to Rest of MLB

Hyeseong Kim Predicted to Earn Early-Season Call-Up by Dodgers Analyst

Dodgers Don't Have Answer for Key Pitcher's Sudden Velocity Drop

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Provides Shohei Ohtani Injury Update After Scare

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Believes Shohei Ohtani's Goal in 2026 is 'Absurd'

Most Likely Dodgers Prospects to Be Called Up This Year Ranked

Dodgers Rookie Gets Brutally Honest on First-Year Struggles

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers lineup on Friday:



Shohei Ohtani: 2-5, HR, 4 RBI

Kyle Tucker: 3-6, HR, 2 RBI

Mookie Betts: 2-6, HR, 2 RBI

Freddie Freeman: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI

Will Smith: 1-4

Max Muncy: 1-5

Teoscar Hernández: 3-4, RBI

Andy Pages: 3-4, HR, 2 RBI

Alex Freeland: 0-3, 2 BB



You love to see it🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2U3uVjwDw9 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 3, 2026

Shohei Ohtani. Kyle Tucker. Mookie Betts. Freddie Freeman.



All hit home runs today for the Dodgers.



Superstars🤩🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/wBXl5U0WxD — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 3, 2026

The Dodgers' top four of the lineup today:



Shohei Ohtani: three-run home run

Kyle Tucker: solo home run

Mookie Betts: two-run home run

Freddie Freeman: two-run home run



That'll play. pic.twitter.com/17OwZoftrf — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 3, 2026

Shohei Ohtani said he wasn't happy with himself for missing pitches he should be crushing. He's fixed that today.



3rd inning: 109.5 mph 3-run home run

4th inning: 104.4 mph singlepic.twitter.com/UBO3EYsCvU — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 3, 2026

Shohei Ohtani has his first home run (and RBIs) of the season.



He hits a three-run home run and the Dodgers tie the Nationals, 3-3.



I guess his wrist is just fine.pic.twitter.com/dxjfYjUwxa — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 3, 2026

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