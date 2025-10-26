Dodgers Outfielder Has 3-Word Message to Not Getting Any At-Bats in Playoffs
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Justin Dean has featured in 11 of the team's games this postseason, however is yet to grab a bat in the playoffs.
Dean has explicitly entered all 11 of his games this postseason as a defensive substitution or a pinch runner, and is yet to make a plate appearance in October. His 11 games without stepping to the plate set a postseason record.
Manager Dave Roberts believes that is the role he will fill for the Dodgers in the World Series as well, as Dean entered Game 2 in the eigth inning as a defensive replacement in the outfield.
"He has a defined role," Roberts said. "he has a very plus skill set to play center field. And I feel that having him in center field makes our overall outfield defense better.
"If there's a chance to have him bat, it's probably unlikely, but it's not impossible. It's a defined role and he just kind of raises the floor for our defense."
Roberts has experience in such a role, coming into three games during the Boston Red Sox's 2004 World Series run without taking an at-bat. He played a key role in Boston's ALCS comeback against the New York Yankees, stealing a base and scoring the tying run to spark a comeback from a 3-0 series deficit.
Dean, who made his MLB debut for the Dodgers in August and only logged two at-bats through 18 regular season games, had a three-word response when he heard Roberts' plans for him.
“Cool by me,” Dean said.
Dean has proven his worth for the Dodgers in the outfield, maintaining a perfect fielding percentage in center field this postseason through 14 innings. He logged 23 more flawless innings with the glove during the regular season, recording an out all seven times he was called upon.
The 28-year-old outfielder didn't feature in the Dodgers' Game 1 blowout loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, marking the first game he has missed this postseason. The Dodgers will look to keep their next contest against the Jays close, and potentially give Dean a chance to shine in the outfield once again.
Game 2 of the World Series comes on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT.
