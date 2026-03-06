Dodgers Make Under-the-Radar Move That Could Impact Opening Day Roster

Jack Suwinski was outrighted to Triple-A Oklahoma City after clearing waivers, taking him off the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster.

Suwinski joined the organization in late February, when he was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers upon getting designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates as their corresponding move to sign Marcell Ozuna.

Significance of Jack Suwinski coming off Dodgers' 40-man roster

At the time of the Dodgers claiming Suwinski, it appeared the team was adding another option who could help fill out their bench to start the season given Kiké Hernández and Tommy Edman aren't going to be available.

But he didn't seem to gain much traction and Suwinski being on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster can all but officially be ruled out in light of their latest move.

While it could bode well for the likes of Alex Call, Ryan Ward or Michael Siani, the biggest beneficiary is likely Santiago Espinal.

The Dodgers signed the former All-Star to a Minor League contract with a non-roster invite to big league camp a handful of days before claiming Suwinski. The 31-year-old has done nothing but impress so far in camp.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Thursday he would be hard pressed to not see Espinal on the team's Opening Day roster.

Hours later, Espinal went on to hit two home runs and finish with six RBI in the Dodgers' walk-off loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Overall this spring, he's now 10-for-16 with two doubles, two home runs, eight RBI and four walks.

In his Major League career, Espinal has hit .261/.316/.349 with 80 doubles, 20 home runs, 160 RBI across 578 games. Espinal was an All-Star with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022, when he finished with career highs in doubles (25), RBI (51) and games played (135).

Espinal has experience playing third base (262 games), second base (219) and shortstop (56) over parts of six MLB seasons. He additionally has spent some time at both corner outfield positions and also made two pitching appearances for the Blue Jays in 2020.

Espinal played first base on Thursday for the first time this spring. He otherwise has started five games at third base and once at second base in Cactus League play thus far.

Espinal's likely inclusion on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster will give them a needed right-handed hitting position player to platoon with either or both Hyeseong Kim and Max Muncy.