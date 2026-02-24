Dodgers' Message to Blake Snell Amid Opening Day Uncertainty

After Blake Snell dealt with more left shoulder trouble during the World Series, he focused on rest and physical therpay during the offseason.

Snell's offseason throwing program was delayed as a result of that, and he intended to take a slower approach in Spring Training compared to a year ago when the left-hander wanted to impress in camp with the Dodgers.

Snell is well behind other Dodgers starters as he remains limited to playing catch from flat ground.

Dave Roberts reassuring Blake Snell

Given where Snell is at this point in Spring Training, it is starting to becoming incrasingly likely he won't be part of the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation.

It's a reality manager Dave Roberts is aware of, but it's not something he wants Snell to be consumed by, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.

"Time's ticking, but like I told him the other day, Opening Day is not necessarily a hard and fast target for us."

When Snell was discussing the return of left shoulder trouble and outlook for Spring Training, he struck a hopeful tone in terms of the regular season.

"The goal is to be ready for Opening Day," Snell said at DodgerFest. "But I'm going to take my time. I'll know more once I'm there (Spring Training), throwing bullpens, pitching in games. I'll have an idea, but yeah, Opening Day is the goal."

Snell missed four months last season because of left shoulder inflammation. His rehab process twice was stalled because of continued discomfort that returned when Snell resumed throwing.

Given that prior history and Dodgers' overall approach to injuries, they are not going to rush the 33-year-old back simply for the sake of Opening Day or having him available early in the season.

Dodgers rotation options to replace Blake Snell

In the likely event Snell is not ready for Opening Day, it could create an opportunity for the likes of River Ryan, Justin Wrobleski and Gavin Stone.

The Dodgers are planning to stretch out that trio, in addition to Ben Casparius, in order to maintain some flexibility and be in position to have available depth if starting pitching issues arise before the regular season begins.

"I think what we've done since I've been here is, you don't know about length and starters until you get to the season," Roberts recently noted. "So as many guys that are starters that you can build up to three, four, five innings, it gives you optionality.

"I think with Emmet, Justin, River Ryan, Gavin Stone, all those guys, we're going to continue to build up. We've got time to do that and as we look out into spring, we'll see where we go."