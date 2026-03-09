Dodgers Potentially Facing New Concern With Hyeseong Kim

Team Korea advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic behind a 7-2 win over Team Australia on Monday despite not having Hyeseong Kim in their lineup.

Kim missed the thrilling victory because of a left hand injury he suffered while stealing a base in Korea's previous game. The Dodgers have not yet commented on or provided further details of Kim's injury at time of publishing.

Any sort of lingering issue would be another blow for the Dodgers and disappointing development for Kim. He fared well in Cactus League play before leaving Spring Training for his second time participating in the WBC.

Kim's success with the Dodgers hasn't translated to international play up to this point. He started at second base in Korea's first three pool games, but had just one hit--a home run--in 10 at-bats. Kim did draw two walks, stole a base and scored two runs over that span.

While Kim's availability still needs to be determined, he figures to remain with Team Korea for roughly another week. They finished as the runner-up in Pool C with a 2-2 record, and next will face the winner of Pool D on Friday. First pitch at loanDepot Park in Miami is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. PT.

Dodgers' impact of potential Hyeseong Kim injury

The Dodgers will be searching for an answer yet again if Kim's hand injury prevents him from being available for Opening Day.

They already are going to be without Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández, and Kim's play this spring seemingly garnered him a spot in a likely platoon at second base. Santiago Espinal, who joined the Dodgers on a Minor League contract, appears to be the other half of the plan.

Kim was among several players who reported early to Spring Training. He's looking to build off flashes from his rookie season. Injuries created an opportunity for the speedy infielder last year but left shoulder bursitis impacted his swing and success at the plate as the season progressed.

Kim spent the winter working on his swing mechanics and was encouraged by the early results in Cactus League play. Along with being a candidate to help fill the void at second base, Kim also used the offseason to grow more comfortable with playing center field.

If Kim isn't healthy come Opening Day, that could create an opening for Alex Freeland to be included on the Dodgers' roster.