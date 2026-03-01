Andrew Friedman Taking Solace in Conversations With Team Japan

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reached the point of Spring Training where players started to leave camp in order to join their respective countries for final preparations leading into the World Baseball Classic.

Shohei Ohtani played in only one Cactus League game for the Dodgers before departing from Camelback Ranch to join Team Japan. Yoshinobu Yamamoto made two starts and next is due to pitch for Samurai Japan in their first game of pool play.

Ohtani is going to be limited to only a role as designated hitter, and Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman downplayed any concern over the two-way star possibly getting swept up in the emotions of the moment and asking to pitch.

"We've talked to Samurai Japan, we've talked to Shohei," Friedman assured. "I think everyone understands it."

Ohtani and Team Japan are looking to repeat as WBC champions. When they won the international tournament in 2023, Ohtani famously entered out of the bullpen to convert the save. He did so by striking out then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout to clinch the gold medal.

The highlight capitvated the sport and was among the best WBC moments that resonated with Friedman. He nevertheless did admit to having some reservations over Dodgers pitchers participating in the World Baseball Classic.

The team still allowed the likes of Yamamoto and Edwin Díaz to commit to the WBC, but blocked Roki Sasaki's participation because of the significant time he missed in 2025 due to a right shoulder impingement.

How Andrew Friedman views WBC preparations

At the root of Friedman's worries about Dodgers pitchers in the WBC is the level of intensity that is quickly needed compared to remaining in Spring Training.

"It's more just making sure the work up to this point, that we're putting them in the best positions to take on that kind of intense atmosphere," Friedman said of the preparations. "Obviously the buildup with Yoshinobu and where he's at pitch-count wise, where we're able to get him to here, will help inform a little bit of what that workload looks like."

Yamamoto threw 52 pitches over three innings in his start for the Dodgers this past Friday. He suggested coming to an agreement with the Dodgers over expected workload with Team Japan. That presumably won't include a relief appearance, which Yamamoto made during the 2023 WBC.

Although Ohtani is not going to pitch for Team Japan, he is planning to continue a throwing progression. The Dodgers anticipate Ohtani being part of their Opening Day rotation.