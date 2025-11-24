Recently-Cut Dodgers Pitcher Drawing Interest From NL Powerhouse

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a huge move at the MLB non-tender deadline this offseason, choosing not to tender a contact to relief pitcher Evan Phillips, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Dodgers grabbed Phillips off waivers in 2021, and he has been a stellar reliever for the team since. He made 200 appearances for the Dodgers prior to his release, posting a 2.22 ERA through 195 innings with 221 strikeouts.

He served as the Dodgers' closer in both 2023 and 2024, recording 42 saves in 47 opportunities.

Phillips went down with injury after just seven games this season — not allowing a run through 5.2 innings — and is likely to miss a large portion of the 2026 season, if not all of it. He was projected to earn $6.1 million in arbitration in the upcoming season, and the Dodgers made their decision with his injury in mind.

While he's only just entered free agency, Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic released an article reporting he could land with the Chicago Cubs in free agency.

"While far from the only reliever on Chicago’s radar, Phillips profiles as the type of pitcher the Cubs have successfully identified and incorporated into the bullpen," the article read. "Among pitchers, Cubs manager Craig Counsell has an excellent reputation for keeping their health at the forefront of his decisions."

The Cubs' interest is natural given Phillips' track record in recent years, but could throw a wrench in the Dodgers' plans. Despite non-tendering the right-hander, the Dodgers could still look to bring him back to LA.

"We had a number of back and forth discussions with Evan and his agent," Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. "It is challenging with him coming off surgery, so he is going to take some time and look to sign after he throws off the mound when his rehab allows. Evan has been a big part of our past success and we will continue the conversation about bringing him back. We respect that he is taking this time to decide what is best for him and his family."

