Dodgers Prospects Acquired for Dustin May Already Turning Heads

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a crowded starting rotation towards the middle of the season, and had to make some room for the inevitable returns of some of their bigger names.

To fix their issue, the Dodgers sent Dustin May to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for prospects, allowing them to run a six-man rotation to close out the regular season.

In exchange for the veteran, the Dodgers received two outfield prospects from the Red Sox: James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard.

The San Francisco Giants drafted Tibbs in 2024 out of Florida State, and he had a rocky first full season in professional ball in 2025. The Giants sent him to the Red Sox in the Rafael Devers trade in June, and he found himself with the Dodgers less than two months later.

Tibbs got off to a hot start with the Giants' High-A affiliate, posting a .857 OPS through 57 games, but his numbers severely dropped off after moving to the Red Sox organization. Through 30 games with Boston's Double-A team, he batted just over the Mendoza Line and had an OPS less than .600.

Upon joining the Dodgers, though, Tibbs rediscovered his form. He hit seven home runs and recorded 32 RBIs in 36 games for Double-A Tulsa, and posted a .900 OPS in the process.

“It’s hard to remember another player who went through more in a first full season -- being traded twice and still navigating his way up to Double-A successfully,” Dodgers director of player development Will Rhymes said. “It speaks to his resiliency, which is such a valuable trait. Everyone knows about the hitting ability, but I was also impressed with his defense in the outfield and at first base.”

Ehrhard had spent his entire professional career with the Red Sox, also starting his journey through MiLB in 2024. He also ended his season with Double-A Tulsa, posting numbers nearly as impressive as Tibbs through 34 games. The 22-year-old hit five homers and drove in 20 runs, posting a .857 OPS during his time with the Drillers.

“He never takes a pitch off on either side of the ball; he’s grinding and competing with the best of them,” Rhymes said. “We love the way he impacts the game with his speed on the bases and in the outfield in addition to being a well-balanced hitter.”

The Dodgers have massively invested in their youth and player development over the past couple of seasons, and it hasn't harmed their performances at the MLB level, either. They have won three of the last six World Series, and with the way their farm system looks, they don't plan to stop any time soon.

