Blue Jays Fans Sell Miguel Rojas, Will Smith Home Run Balls For Over $100,000 Each

The Los Angeles Dodgers made history during their 2025 World Series win, becoming the first team to ever win Game 7 of the World Series on the road despite trailing in the ninth inning.

The Dodgers took a convincing win in the sixth game of the series, forcing a Game 7 after falling behind 3-2 at Dodger Stadium. They quickly fell behind in Game 7 to a Bo Bichette three-run homer, but battled back in the later innings.

The Dodgers found themselves behind, 4-3, down to their last two outs in the ninth, when an unlikely hero stepped up to the plate.

Miguel Rojas entered Game 7 having not recorded a hit since Oct. 1, and hadn't hit a home run since the regular season. He had just seven home runs all season. With the odds stacked against him, Rojas worked a two-strike count and hit a game-tying home run in the ninth to force extra innings, cementing himself as a legend in LA.

Will Smith came through for the Dodgers two innings later, hitting a go-ahead home run to put the Dodgers up for good.

Both homers ended up in the left field bleachers, and both — coincidentally — landed in the hands of a father and son. John and Matthew Bains sat behind the bullpen in left field, and each caught one of the historic home runs.

The duo routinely and strategically sit behind the bullpen at the Rogers Centre to increase the likelihood of bringing in a home run ball, and had done so in the NLDS against the New York Yankees earlier in the postseason.

Both home run balls went up for auction Saturday, and fetched a price in excess of $100,000. Smith's game-winning home run ball sold for $168,000, the higher of the two, and Rojas' ball sold for $156,000.

Shohei Ohtani also had a home run ball sold at the auction, and it landed more than both Game 7 home run balls. The ball from his second of three home runs against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS sold for $270,000 at the auction.

