Sabrina Carpenter Reps Dodgers at Most Recent LA Concert

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter recently finished the fifth night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for her Short n’ Sweet Tour.

The artist has been touring worldwide for her 70-date tour, and on Saturday, she finished her 69th show.

During her appearance on Saturday, the artist changed outfits multiple times. At one point, she stepped out in a custom Los Angeles Dodgers jersey with the No. 69 and her last name on the back.

Sabrina Carpenter repped the World Series champion Dodgers at her concert last night in Los Angeles and chose number 69 🤣



Who needs this jersey??



Via Aiden Watson/TT pic.twitter.com/izaeH9Oqbb — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 23, 2025

Carpenter is a Philadelphia native. During her hometown stop on the tour, she wore a Phillies jersey, who the Dodgers ironically faced in the playoffs this fall and eliminated them in four games during the NLDS.

Previously, a baseless rumor circulated earlier in the year that World Series MVP Yoshinbou Yamamoto was dating the pop star, though there was no evidence that it was actually the case.

Yamamoto is still riding high off his impressive postseason run, during which he pitched in clutch situations repeatedly this past October.

He pitched a complete game in the postseason, once against the Milwaukee Brewers and another during Game 2 of the World Series.

Then, the Japanese pitcher pitched six innings in Game 6, allowing only one run and providing the team with length and protection from overusing unreliable bullpen arms.

To cap off his amazing World Series, he pitched 2.2 innings in Game 7 on no days rest and got the final outs for the Dodgers in an improbable comeback effort.

He threw 96 pitches in Game 6 and then added another 34 pitches the next day during high-leverage moments.

His performance was gutsy and stunning. He surprised himself with the effort. Yamamoto did not expect to enter Game 7.

"Before I went in, to be honest, I was not really sure if I could pitch up there to my best ability," he said through an interpreter.

"But as I started getting warmed up, because I started making a little bit of an adjustment, then I started thinking I can go in and do my job."

While he may not be in a relationship with Carpenter, it is safe to say that Yamamoto is living his best life as the Dodgers' latest playoff hero in a run that will be immortalized forever.

