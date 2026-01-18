Dodgers Reunite with Pitcher included in Kiké Hernández trade

While much of the news involving the Los Angeles Dodgers is centered around their marquee signings as MLB's biggest villain, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman meticulously works to ensure organizational depth as well.

During this offseason alone, the Dodgers have reunited with the likes of Carlos Duran, Nick Frasso and Chuckie Robinson, claim Ryan Fitzgerald off waivers from the Minnesota Twins and sign Andy Ibañez, among other moves.

Fitzgerald was subsequently designated for assignment in order to make room for Ibañez on the Dodgers' 40-man roster, but it's conceivable he remains with the organization if going unclaimed on waivers.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers have also brought back Nick Robertson by signing him to a Minor League contract, per Ari Alexander of Boston 7 News.

Source: The #Dodgers are signing RHP Nick Robertson to a minor league deal.



Robertson was in the #Astros and #Royals systems in 2025.



He has MLB experience with the Dodgers, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/LASbFFpLhx — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) January 16, 2026

Robertson was with the Toronto Blue Jays in Spring Training last year but was designated for assignment in late March and subsequently traded to the Houston Astros. The change in scenery didn't offer much more of an opportunity for the right-hander and he was DFA'd for a second time as a corresponding move to the Astros claiming Logan Davidson off waivers from the A's.

Robertson went on to sign a Minor League contract with the Kansas City Royals in August and finished the 2025 season with their Triple-A Omaha affiliate.

Including time with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros' Triple-A affiliate), Robertson went a combined 2-2 with a 4.30 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 43 appearances last season.

The 27-year-old was among the Royals' Minor League players who became free agents after the 2025 season concluded.

Nick Robertson's history with Dodgers

The Dodgers drafted Robertson out of James Madison University in the seventh round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Robertson made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in June of the 2023 season and appeared in nine games. He then was included with Justin Hagenman in a trade that netted the Dodgers Kiké Hernández from the Boston Red Sox.

Robertson went on to appear in nine games (one start) for the Red Sox that year as well, pitching to a 6.00 ERA and 1.50 WHIP. Boston traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals in December 2023 as part of a deal that sent Tyler O'Neill to the Red Sox.

Robertson made eight appearances for the Cardinals before getting designated for assignment in August 2024. The Los Angeles Angels then claimed him off waivers, but Robertson spent just one month in their Minor League system.

Considering the Dodgers organization already is plenty familiar with Robertson, he figures to be among the relief pitchers the front office will consider for a roster spot in the event of injury at some point this year. He otherwise is likely to spend most of the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

When Robertson last was with the Comets in 2023 - at the time still the Oklahoma City Dodgers - he went 2-0 with seven saves, a 2.54 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 27 appearances.