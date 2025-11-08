Dodgers Reliever Projected to Sign 2-Year, $22 Million Deal in Free Agency
Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed relief pitcher Michael Kopech entered free agency after the end of the 2025 season, and Tim Britton of The Athletic believes he will land a two-year deal for $22 million in the offseason.
Kopech arrived in Los Angeles in 2024 after spending four and a half seasons with the Chicago White Sox, and instantly made himself comfortable in the Dodgers' bullpen. He made 24 appearances for the Dodgers in 2024, posting a 1.13 ERA while striking out 29 batters in 24 innings.
He continued his solid run into the postseason, making 10 appearances for the Dodgers and maintaining a 3.00 ERA.
More news: For Roki Sasaki's Next Role With Dodgers, Evaluator Makes Bold Prediction
While 2024 was a strong start to his tenure as a Dodger, 2025 didn't treat the reliever quite as well. He landed on the injured list in March with right shoulder impingement, and moved to the 60-day injured list in May.
The Dodgers activated him early in June, however he was back on the injured list less than a month later with right knee inflammation. Kopech landed on the 60-day IL for the second time with his knee injury, and came back for the Dodgers at the beginning of September.
His struggles weren't over, though, as his right knee started bothering him again and he landed back on the injured list a little more than two weeks after his long-awaited return. Kopech missed both the end of the regular season and the entire postseason due to his injury.
Kopech made 14 appearances for the Dodgers in his injury-riddled season, however had solid numbers in his limited amount of starts. He pitched 11 innings, striking out 12 batters and only allowing three earned runs for a 2.45 ERA.
More news: Former Dodgers Pitcher Announces He's Leaving MLB, Going to Japan
Despite his injury troubles, Kopech is still a solid pitcher when healthy. His fastball ranked in the top 10 percent of MLB in terms of average velocity in 2025, and he generates whiff at a 28.7 percent clip — well above league average.
Kopech also didn't allow a barrel all season, which is impressive despite his low amount of innings pitched.
His value has undoubtedly gone down due to his rough 2025, but any team could use a pitcher like Kopech in their bullpen.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.