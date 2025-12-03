Dodgers May Not Be In the Market for a Closer After All

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to several closers this winter, but other teams have been more active on the relief market than the defending champions.

Ryan Helsely, a highly-coveted All-Star pitcher, was signed by the Baltimore Orioles. Soon after, the New York Mets added depth to their bullpen by inking a deal with Devin Williams.

Both deals were done within 48 hours of each other, and the two closers that are expected to sign big money deals are Edwin Diaz and Robert Suarez. Both relievers have been linked to the Dodgers, though Suarez has some bad blood with the NL West frontrunners as he played for the San Diego Padres.

The closer's market in the last 48 hours:

Ryan Helsley, Baltimore Orioles: 2 years, $28 million.

Devin Williams, New York Mets: 3 years, $45 million.

Next up: Edwin Diaz and Robert Suarez. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 2, 2025

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes discussed the state of the bullpen, and revealed the team is weighing their options. The sentiment surrounding his remarks seems like the Dodgers don't necessarily need to sign a closer.

“We have a ton of options,” Gomes said to the Orange County Register. “Obviously, as we saw as the season played out, different guys emerge. We have a lot of guys that we trust at the back end. So what that all looks like I think will kind of come out of who’s available and what makes sense for us.”

The Dodgers bullpen was the team's weakness for much of the season as their offseason additions didn't pan out as expected. Kirby Yates, who the Dodgers signed to a one-year, $13 million deal, sported a 5.23 ERA throughout 2025 and was injured to finish the year.

Tanner Scott, who the Dodgers gave a four-year, $72 million deal, led MLB in blown saves with a total of 10. The left-hander did not pitch in the postseason because of an injury.

The winter wasn't the only time the Dodgers tried to improve their bullpen as the team acquired Brock Stewart at the deadline. He made four appearances for LA before landing on the injured list, which essentially ended his season.

The Dodgers have good reason to be hesitant about the relief market as it hasn't been so kind to them as of late. However, the Dodgers could look internally to boost their bullpen and it seems that's exactly what the front office is evaluating based on Gomes' remarks.

