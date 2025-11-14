Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Hopes to Win More MVPs

Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani made MLB history Thursday, becoming just the second player in MLB history to win more than three MVP awards.

With his fourth MVP award, Ohtani joins Barry Bonds — who had seven — in the exclusive club. While he has already enjoyed plenty of success, Ohtani doesn't want to stop just yet.

“I never … start off a season aiming to get the MVP,” Ohtani said. “A lot of it, obviously everything, has to do with your teammates and you want to play good baseball. At the end of the day, we want to be playing in the World Series. I think the MVP just comes along with how you’re playing during the season. Obviously, if I’m playing well as an individual that means I’m helping my team win. So in that sense, hopefully I can win a couple more MVPs. But at the end of the day it’s all about winning games.”

More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Opens Up On Retirement





Ohtani won his first MVP award after taking a huge leap in 2021, hitting 46 home runs and crossing the 100 RBIs mark for the first time in his career while with the Los Angeles Angels. His next MVP came two years later with the Angels, when he led the American League with 44 home runs and 95 RBIs.

He left for the Dodgers the following year, and took another step up once again.

In his first year wearing blue, Ohtani hit a NL-leading 54 home runs, and smashed his previous RBI season high of 100 by tallying 130 through 159 games played.

The 2025 campaign was another fantastic season for Ohtani, hitting 55 home runs and recording 102 RBIs, also returning to the mound after a year and a half hiatus due to injury. He led MLB in runs, and led the National League in slugging percentage (.622) and OPS (1.014).

More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Wins Record Fourth Unanimous MVP Award





While conversations about a potential MVP for Kyle Schwarber arose towards the middle of the season, Ohtani was all but guaranteed to win the award with another fantastic season in 2025. He'll look to continue to help the team win in 2026, and will try to bring Bonds' record into striking distance by taking home his fifth MVP honor next season.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.