Former Fan Favorite Says Dodgers, Blue Jays World Series Was Good For Baseball

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays participated in one of the most exciting World Series in recent memory, playing a seven-game thriller which had just about everything.

The Dodgers came out victorious yet again, in the closely-contested series, and secured their third World Series since the start of the 2020s.

Former Dodgers infielder Justin Turner played in the first of the Dodgers' three recent titles, and played for the Dodgers from 2014-22. He made two All-Star Games in Los Angeles, posting an .865 OPS and hitting 156 home runs during his time in LA. Despite leaving in 2022, he remains beloved by Dodger fans as one of the ushers of a winning era of Dodger baseball in Los Angeles.

Turner stated the 2025 World Series was good for the sport, bringing attention from around the globe due to its dramatic finish.

“I think it had a little bit of everything,” Turner said. “It had extra innings, it had walk-offs, it had pinch-hit grand slams, it had four starting pitchers pitching in one game, crazy plays at the plate. It was just jam-packed, full of action.

“Literally had two countries of fanbases watching. I think it was one of the highest-watched World Series in 30 years. Really, three countries, with all the Japanese players the Dodgers are employing.

“So it was just really good for baseball, really good for viewership. I think that World Series definitely helped grow the game, and I think that’s the point. We want to grow the game and we want to inspire young kids to fall in love with the game early, chase their dreams and hopefully they’re the ones playing in Game 7 of the World Series.”

Turner is correct, as MLB reported Game 7 of the World Series was the most watched MLB game across the World since Game 7 of the 1991 World Series. The finale of the fantastic series averaged 51.0 million viewers in the United States, Canada and Japan.

The game also averaged 17.9 million international viewers, the largest audience abroad in the history of the World Series.

