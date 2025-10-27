Dodgers Star Unsure If He'll Need Surgery to Repair Ankle Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman has been nursing an ankle injury for the majority of the 2025 season, and it has limited his ability in the field.
The veteran initially sprained his ankle on the base paths in April, spending a couple of weeks on the injured list before returning in the middle of May. In August, he reaggravated the injury and landed back on the injured list for another month.
That wasn't the last time he struggled with his ankle, though, as he once again suffered an injury to his ankle in late September. After this most recent development, the Dodgers have limited him to playing second base to avoid further injury.
Edman commented on the situation with his ankle ahead of the Dodgers' Game 2 win in the World Series, discussing the possibility of surgery.
"I'm not sure," Edman said. "We'll probably evaluate that after the season's over. For now, I think just playing the rest of the games of the World Series will be totally fine. It's actually improved a good amount throughout postseason. It feels like it's in a really good spot now. But, yeah, that's something we'll talk about in the off-season."
Despite the injury's lingering effects on Edman, he has still appeared in every postseason game except for the second game of the Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds. He's performed well given his circumstances, having hit two home runs and driven in six RBIs with a .262 batting average.
While Edman feels he's in a good spot, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers will likely keep Edman at second base to prevent further injury throughout the postseason. The Dodgers also have Justin Dean to fill in at center field as a defensive replacement.
"You know, it's been off the table because of potential injury risk, and I'm not quite sure -- he hasn't taken a fly ball out there in a month, so I'm just not sure where he's at," Roberts said.
The Dodgers will hope Edman can continue to produce for the remainder of the World Series, which is currently knotted at one game apiece after Game 2. The Dodgers look to gain some momentum over the next three games, all of which will be played at Dodger Stadium.
