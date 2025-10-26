Dodgers Insider Shreds Former Astros Outfielder for Infamous Yoshinobu Yamamoto Tweet
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a fantastic outing in Game 2 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing his second consecutive complete game this postseason while allowing just one run and striking out eight batters.
His performance made him the first player since Curt Schilling for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 to throw consecutive postseason complete games, as well as the first player to throw a World Series complete game since Johnny Cueto for the Kansas City Royals in 2015.
His performance garnered plenty of attention on social media, causing many to respond to a viral tweet from retired outfielder Josh Reddick, who played for both the Dodgers and the Houston Astros in his 13-year MLB career.
After the Dodgers signed Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract ahead of the 2024 season, Reddick took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the development.
"How do you give a guy $325 million without ever throwing a pitch in MLB," Reddick wrote.
Dodgers Nation host Doug McKain responded to Reddick's post after Game 2 of the World Series, shooting back at the former Dodger following Yamamoto's brilliant performance.
"Because he can throw complete games in the World Series you idiot," McKain wrote.
Reddick joined the Dodgers from the Oakland Athletics in the 2016 season along with left-hander Rich Hill in exchange for three right-handed pitchers: Frankie Montas, Grant Holmes and Jharel Cotton.
The outfielder played out the remainder of the season for the Dodgers, featuring in 47 games and posting a .643 OPS during his time with the Dodgers. He signed with the Astros the following offseason, and was a part of the infamous 2017 World Series sign-stealing scandal.
Yamamoto's continuous string of solid performances have justified his large contract with the Dodgers, and he will look to continue putting together dominant performances as the Dodgers look to defend their World Series championship.
The right-hander's performance on Saturday evened up the series for the Dodgers, and they will look to take the lead in the series in Game 3, which comes Monday, Oct. 27 at 5:00 p.m. PT.
