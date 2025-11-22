Dodgers Tabbed as Best Fit for 253-Save Closer in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers haven't made any major moves so far this offseason as MLB free agency is officially underway.

However, with needs in the outfield and in the bullpen, the Dodgers are not expected to stay quiet for too much longer.

The bullpen was a major issue for the Dodgers all season, led by left-hander Tanner Scott, who was a major disappointment after signing a four-year, $72 million deal last offseason. Scott led Major League Baseball with 10 blown saves and held a 4.74 ERA. He did not participate in the postseason due to an abscess excision on his lower body.

One name the Dodgers could target is former New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz. The two-time National League Reliever of the Year opted out of the final two seasons of a five-year, $102 million deal and is likely to attract a lot of suitors if he chooses to depart New York.

Diaz's signing would help out a bullpen that held the 20th-best ERA last season and saw their struggles continue into the postseason.

FOX Sports tabbed the Dodgers as one of three teams that made the most sense to sign Diaz, with the Detroit Tigers and World Series runners-up Toronto Blue Jays also likely to pursue the 31-year-old in free agency.

"Diaz would become manager Dave Roberts' new closer, giving him an established All-Star-caliber reliever who has also shut the door in postseason games," the article reads. "If Scott gets back on track and/or the Dodgers have an internal development, the more, the merrier. But they can't take any chances."

The Dodgers have proven they are willing to spend big on a free agent if the value is there. Diaz is expected to set a new record for a relief pitcher's average annual value with a four-year deal somewhere in the range of $80 million to $82 million.

According to Spotrac, the Dodgers' expected total payroll is slightly north of $261 million as it stands. Last season, the Dodgers spent over $350 million on their championship-winning roster.

Money clearly isn't an issue for the Dodgers, and they should be right there in the mix for Diaz, wads of cash in hand.

