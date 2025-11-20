Dodgers Focusing on 2 Key Areas to Upgrade This Offseason

With a bulk of their key pieces returning for the 2026 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers are primed to have a crack at becoming just the third franchise in MLB history to win three consecutive World Series.

With starting pitchers Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Emmet Sheehan and Roki Sasaki — should the Dodgers choose to use him as a starter — returning, the claim can easily be made that the Dodgers have the best starting rotation in baseball.

With Freddie Freeman, Tommy Edman, Max Muncy and Mookie Betts all returning, the Dodger infield is in good hands.

Throw in the fact that you have potentially the best player of all time at designated hitter in Ohtani, the Dodgers have the ability to have a narrow focus when it comes to free agency.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Dodgers are focused on two areas of potential weakness as they prepare for the 2026 season.

In a lengthy article detailing of the ins and outs of 2026 free agency, Passan mentioned the Dodgers as potential contenders to trade for back-to-back Cy Young winning pitcher Tarik Skubal. However, Passan noted that the Dodgers might not be interested due to their focus on improving their flaws rather than bolstering an already-dominant starting rotation.

"Only a handful of teams have the prospect depth and urgency to pull off such a deal. The Dodgers clearly fall into that category, though their rotation is so good already that they're focusing their energy on outfielders and relievers," Passan wrote for ESPN.

Some of the Dodgers answers could come from inside the building, as both Kiké Hernandez and Miguel Rojas became free agents this offseason and have proven their worth in the postseason. However, as Hernandez and Rojas are both well north of 30, the Dodgers are likely looking to spend on an outfielder that could provide long-term consistency. Only Hernandez can play outfield between the two.

Whether the Dodgers go all-in on free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker — who is likely to command a long term deal worth over $300 million — or if they choose to spend on a player looking for a shorter-term deal, look for the Dodgers to be actively searching for outfielders in the free agent market.

Additionally, with a bullpen that showed major flaws last season to the point where Dodgers manager Dave Roberts clearly didn't trust his relievers in the postseason, the Dodgers will likely be tapped into the reliever market as they seek to add a reliable late-game option.

