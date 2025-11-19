Dodgers Receive Major Update on Potential Kyle Tucker Signing

The Dodgers are seeking to join a rare group of Major League Baseball franchises next season as they fight to win their third consecutive World Series title.

Only the New York Yankees (1936-39, 1949-53, 1998-2000) and Oakland Athletics (1972-74) have won three or more consecutive World Series titles. The Dodgers are constructed to be in contention to add their name to that list with a nearly identical roster to the one that walked away with the Commissioner's Trophy in 2025.

More news: Dodgers' Mookie Betts Has Hilarious Message on Shohei Ohtani Winning MVP

Regardless of the fact that the Dodgers seem set with most of their starting lineup returning and a starting pitching rotation that is the best — and priciest — in baseball, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is likely to be active in free agency, especially with some of the flashiest names available.

In particular, former Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker has been linked to the Dodgers multiple times this offseason, as the free agent is likely to comand a massive salary and the Dodgers are known for paying top dollar.

More news: Dodgers Postseason Hero Announces Surprise Surgery After World Series

Tucker has a career OPS+ of 140 and has averaged over 26 home runs per season over the past five years. In addition, the 28-year-old is an elite defender in the outfield — a position of need for the Dodgers.

However, while the marriage between Tucker and the Dodgers seems like a perfect match, sources have told ESPN's Jeff Passan that the Dodgers are more interested in a shorter-term, high-dollar deal rather than a 10-12 year contract that a younger free agent like Tucker is often expected to sign.

Tucker's interest in winning, however, could influence his decision in the Dodgers' favor — or their similarly financially-equipped rivals.

"Top free agents, particularly those Tucker's age (29 in January), rarely sacrifice years for dollars, making Los Angeles a longer shot," Passan wrote for ESPN. "Tucker's desire to win, though, will be a guiding principle, keeping the New York Yankees and Mets — despite the presence of their MVP-caliber right fielders, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto — in the mix for the time being."

Passan also listed the San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles as other possible landing spots for Tucker, while ruling out the Chicago Cubs, who failed to sign Tucker to an extension after acquiring him ahead of the 2025 season.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.