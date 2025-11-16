Dodgers Tabbed as Fit for Red Sox Outfielder in Potential Free Agent Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers need a left fielder for the upcoming season, and CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson believes Rob Refsnyder would fit well within LA's lineup.

Refsnyder will be 35 years old come the beginning of the 2026 season, but he has shown he can still keep up with the pace of the game during his last four seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

He signed with Boston ahead of the 2022 season following a middling season with the Minnesota Twins, and finally found his stride in the major leagues at the age of 30. He hit above league average for the first time since 2015, when he made his debut for the New York Yankees.

More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Makes Insane Professional Sports History



After a small drop off in 2023, Refsnyder came back in 2024 and hit a career-high 11 home runs and 40 RBIs. He played 93 games, the most he had ever logged in a season, and posted an OPS of .830. 2025 went just as well for Refsnyder, hitting nine home runs through 70 games and posting an .838 OPS.

He's taken three trips to the injured list over the past two years, but his production across both seasons is incredibly impressive given how his career had gone up to this point.

"Refsnyder was the walking definition of a replacement-level player through his age-30 campaign after logging time with five clubs without enjoying much success," Anderson wrote. "It's stunning, then, to note that he's since amassed a 123 OPS+ in more than 900 plate appearances.

"What are his secrets? They begin with a heavy appetite of left-handed pitchers, as he's owned the platoon advantage more than 54% of the time. He's improved his bat speed too, and has pushed his point of contact more out in front, allowing him to pull the ball more frequently. He'll turn 35 in March and no team should mistake him as more than a part-time player. But his prospects are far rosier now than anyone expected entering 2021."

More news: Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Rumors Receive Major Update



The outfielder wouldn't be the Dodgers' full-time left fielder if he were to join LA this offseason, but a short-term deal would give the Dodgers freedom to invest in other parts of their lineup. They are sure to pursue some relievers this winter, and a signing like Refsnyder could serve as a stopgap and allow them to pursue bigger names in the bullpen.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.