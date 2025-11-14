Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Rumors Receive Major Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers need an outfielder this winter, and have been heavily linked to All-Star Kyle Tucker during free agency.

Tucker, a four-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger, would meet the Dodgers needs as one of MLB's best outfielders, having hit at least 20 home runs over the last four seasons. A report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, however, says the Dodgers may look to improve other areas before pursuing the gem of the free agency class and may not be among the teams fighting over him.

More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Hopes to Win More MVPs





"The Los Angeles Dodgers, with $87 million coming off the books, will keep folks honest in the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, but probably won't be the high bidders – instead wanting to focus on shoring up their bullpen," Nightengale wrote. "They could pursue Edwin Diaz or Devin Williams, but rival executives expect them to go after former Tampa Bay Rays closer Pete Fairbanks, who has 75 saves with a 2.98 ERA the past three seasons."

The Dodgers also have a huge need for some relievers, most importantly a closer after a rough season out of the closer they signed ahead of the season: Tanner Scott.

More news: Dodgers Receive Message From Key Free Agent Heading Into Offseason





Scott posted a 4.74 ERA in 2025, blowing 10 of his 33 save opportunities this season. There's still time for a turnaround for Scott, as he has three years left on his deal, but the Dodgers are currently surveying other options.

There are plenty of solid closers on the market this winter, with the Padres' Robert Suarez and the previously mentioned Diaz being the cream of the crop. Fairbanks seems to be the Dodgers' choice according to Nightengale, though, and he is a much more affordable option heading into 2026.

Fairbanks, 31, had a 2.83 ERA with the Tampa Bay Rays last season through 61 outings, and has recorded 75 saves over the course of the last three seasons.

More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Opens Up On Retirement





With the Dodgers' struggles in relief towards the end of 2025, it's no wonder why a consistently reliable pitcher like Fairbanks is at the top of their list. While left field is still an area of concern with Michael Conforto out the door, the Dodgers have several options, both internally and in free agency, who fit the bill for the spot.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.