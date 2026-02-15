Dodgers' Message for Anthony Banda After Trade to Twins

The Los Angeles Dodgers removed multiple players from their 40-man roster throughout the offseason, which included a decision to designate Anthony Banda for assignment as a corresponding move to claiming Ben Rortvedt off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds.

Although Banda had become a key member of the bullpen over the last two seasons, the Dodgers have other left-handed candidates now ahead of him and he was out of Minor League options.

Banda was subsequently traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for $500,000 in international bonus pool money. That figures to prove valuable to the Dodgers considering their draft pick and bonus pool penalities for signing qualifying-offer free agents Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker.

On Sunday, the Dodgers shared a message on social media to thank Banda for his contributions to their back-to-back World Series titles and wish him well with the Twins.

Back-to-back champion, Anthony Banda.



Thank you for your time in Dodger blue and helping bring two World Series titles to Los Angeles. Best of luck in Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/TYE6P5zdfC — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) February 15, 2026

Minnesota is the ninth team Banda is joining during his MLB career.

Banda went 8-3 with a 3.14 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 119 games (three starts) during his Dodgers career. He additionally appeared in 17 postseason games, sporting a 4.61 ERA.

The Twins don't play at Dodger Stadium during the 2026 season, but the Dodgers do have a three-game series at Target Field from June 22-24. Banda presumably will receive his 2025 Dodgers World Series ring at that point.

Anthony Banda thanks Dodgers, fans

Shortly after the trade, Banda posted on Instagram to thank the Dodgers organization and fans with the message below.

"Los Angeles

The last two seasons changed my career.

I came here looking for a chance to contribute. What I found was an organization that challenged me, trusted me, and pushed me to be better every day. Because of that, I played the best baseball of my life - and I was fortunate enough to be part of two World Series championships along the way.

To my teammates - thank you for the work, the preparation, the accountability, and the bond we built in that clubhouse. The standard in that room matters, and I’m proud to have been part of it.

To the coaches, staff, and everyone behind the scenes - thank you for the belief and the support that allowed me to grow.

And to Dodger fans - running out to that mound at Dodger Stadium is something I’ll never take for granted. Your energy, passion, and love for the game are special.

I’ll always be grateful for my time in LA.

This chapter meant a lot to me.

Thank you. 💙"

Latest Dodgers news