Former Dodgers All-Star Convicted of Federal Charges

Yasiel Puig was an enigmatic, if not controversial, presence during his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and that reputation has continued to follow him since last playing for the team in 2018.

In August 2022, Puig agreed to plead guilty to one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement officials regarding sports bets placed through an illegal gambling operation. He was placed under probation, paid a $55,000 fine and avoided serving jail time.

Roughly one month later after it was announced Puig planned to enter a guilty plea, the former Dodgers All-Star reversed course.

“I want to clear my name,” Puig said in a statement at the time. “I never should have agreed to plead guilty to a crime I did not commit.”

Yasiel Puig on trial

According to court documents, Puig started making bets on sporting events in May 2019 through an intermediary who worked for Wayne Joseph Nix, a former Minor Leaguer who ran an illegal gambling operation.

Puig's trial was held this week in Los Angeles federal court, where he was charged with obstruction of justice and two counts of making false statements to investigators.

According to Sam Blum of The Athletic, Puig was found guilty of both charges.

NEWS: Yasiel Puig has been found GUILTY on both charges.



Puig was found guilty of obstruction of justice and making false statements to investigators.



It is unclear if the government will seek prison time for Puig.



The trial lasted 3 weeks. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) February 6, 2026

In addition to his purported gambling activity, statements Puig made to federal investigators during an interview over Zoom in January 2022 were at the center of the trial.

Keri Axel, who was one of the attorneys representing Puig, believed the discovery of text messages would exonerate her client.

“At the time of his January 2022 interview, Mr. Puig, who has a third-grade education, had untreated mental health issues, and did not have his own interpreter or criminal legal counsel with him,” Axel said.

“We have reviewed the evidence, including significant new information, and have serious concerns about the allegations made against Yasiel.”

Instead, the jury found Puig guilty after deliberating for only two days. Testimony in the case began on Jan. 22.

What's next for Yasiel Puig?

Puig's sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 26. He faces up to 20 years in prison but may receive a more lenient punishment.

From July through September 2019, Puig is alleged to have placed 899 bets on football and basketball games along with tennis matches through a website based in Costa Rica and associated with Nix. Court documents state Puig owed $282,900 to Nix in sports gambling losses.