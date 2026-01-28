Max Muncy Responds to Dodgers Being Blamed for Expected MLB Lockout

Fresh off winning back-to-back World Series titles, the Los Angeles Dodgers further strengthened their roster this offseason by signing Edwin Díaz and Kyle Tucker.

Both players joined the Dodgers on short-term contracts that nevertheless were record-setting deals. The two All-Stars also filled the biggest needs the Dodgers faced as they look to complete an unprecedented three-peat.

The Dodgers' aggressiveness in free agency since the 2023 season ended has fueled calls for an MLB salary cap to be part of the league's next labor agreement. MLBPA executive director Tony Clark and several players have made it clear that type of economic change is a non-starter.

As for the notion that the Dodgers are solely to blame for the likely lockout, Max Muncy strongly refuted it during his appearance on "Foul Territory."

"Sure, yeah. I mean, I guess it's our fault. Why not? Like I said, we just try to worry about ourselves and the fallout happens after that. The work stoppage thing, that was going to happen. Well, we don't know if it's going to happen. But, look, we're not adding anymore fuel to that fire. If that happens, it was always going to happen and it's not only going to happen just because of us."

Just as they did heading into the 2025 season, the Dodgers figure to face questions throughout the year about their organization's impact on the sport.

President and CEO Stan Kasten has long maintained the Dodgers' success ultimately is beneficial for MLB as a whole in terms of helping interest. The franchise has particularly been at the forefront of MLB improving their presence throughout the Pacific Rim.

MLB lockout inevitable?

With the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) due to expire after the 2026 season, the long-held expectation is ongoing disagreements between MLB team owners and the Players Association (MLBPA) will result in a lockout.

Such was the case when the previous CBA expired and owners unanimously voted to impose an MLB lockout that began at 9:01 p.m. PT on Dec. 1, 2021. It lasted until the ratification of a new CBA on March 10, 2022.

The 2021–22 lockout was MLB's first work stoppage since the players' strike from 1994-95. It was the owners' first lockout of players since 1990.

Collective bargaining agreements between the MLBPA and MLB typically span five years. The exact exipiration date and time for the current CBA is 8:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 1, 2026.

