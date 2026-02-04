Former Dodgers Outfielder Retires: 'The Freight Train Has Reached His Final Destination'

As the Los Angeles Dodgers near the start of Spring Training and their pursuit of a three-peat, a growing number of players with ties to the organization have retired.

Most notably, of course, being Clayton Kershaw entering retirement after 18 seasons with the Dodgers. Though, Kershaw is going to give pitching one final go with Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.

Early into the offseason, Joe Kelly said he would no longer continue playing but was adamant about not using the word 'retiring.' Late last year, Andrew Heaney announced the end of his career at 12 seasons. He's since been followed by Hanser Alberto.

Now the group of former Dodgers players to retire this offseason includes David Peralta.

David Peralta announces retirement

Peralta shared a statement with MLB Trade Rumors about his retirement decision, which included thanking the Dodgers.

“I want to formally announce my retirement from baseball. I want to thank God for all of the blessings he has given me, for giving me the best parents and sisters who always supported me. For my wonderful wife and beautiful kids who were always with me and supported me unconditionally. Thank you to the Arizona Diamondbacks organization for making my dreams come true, believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play the best baseball in the world — MLB. I also want to thank all of the other organizations that were a part of my career; Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Thank you to Dave McKay for making me a Gold Glover, and thank you to Jose Amado for making me a Silver Slugger. And of course, thank you to all of the fans were always so special with me.



It was a lot of years of hard work, dedication and discipline, and I can now say with my head up that ’I did it.’ The Freight Train has reached his final destination — HOME. Thank you baseball!”

Peralta spent the 2023 season with the Dodgers after signing a one-year, $6.5 million contract. His deal included incentives that raised the total value to $8 million.

Peralta triggered all three bonuses by remaining on the Dodgers roster for 50, 100 and 150 active days. He hit .259/.294/.381 with 25 doubles, seven home runs and 55 RBI over 133 games

The veteran outfielder was 1-for-6 with a double and started all three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series.

That offseason, Peralta underwent surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon in his left elbow that he played through while with the Dodgers.

Peralta signed a Minor League contract with the Chicago Cubs before the start of the 2024 season but finished that year with the San Diego Padres and was on their National League Division Series roster to play against the Dodgers.

Peralta spent the bulk of his career with the Diamondbacks (2014-22) and also played for the Tampa Bay Rays (2022) in addition to the Dodgers and Padres.

