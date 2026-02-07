Former Dodgers World Series Champion Terrance Gore Dies Suddenly

Prior to what ended up being a significantly altered 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Terrance Gore to a Minor League contract.

The Dodgers were one of four teams Gore played for over parts of eight seasons at the Major League level. Sadly, at just 34 years old, the Georgia native has passed away.

Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, announced news of Gore's sudden death. It has since been confirmed by the Royals.

"We join the Gore family and the world of baseball in mourning the passing of Terrance Gore," the Storm Chasers wrote in a Facebook post. "Known for his great speed but even more so for his kindness and joyful smile, Terrance will be remembered as a tremendous teammate and a dedicated family man."

We are heartbroken from the loss of Terrance Gore, and send our love to his family and loved ones.

Gore is survived by his wife, Britney, and three children. Britney wrote on a social media post that her husband passed away after an expected routine surgical procedure.

Gore last appeared in the Majors when he played in 10 games for the New York Mets during the 2022 season.

His career began upon being selected out of Gulf Coast State College by the Royals in the 2011 MLB Draft. Gore made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2014 and also spent parts of 2015-17 seasons with the team.

After playing for the Chicago Cubs in 2018 and returning to the Royals in 2019, the speedy outfielder caught on with the Dodgers.

Gore made their Opening Day roster, though appeared in just two games during the 2020 regular season. He was designated for assignment but cleared waivers and accepted being sent outright to the team's training site rather than pursue an opportunity with a new club.

“I’m going to be honest, I was really close to actually going somewhere else. But I don’t know, something told me just stick it out, grind it out and work on my craft down at USC at the alternative site and that’s what I did,” Gore said in October 2020.

“I was really, really close to actually going to another team, but something just told me to hang it out. I love the club. I even told my agent I really like the Dodgers.

“I don’t know what it is about the Dodgers but the way you guys go about your business and the way you teach players to play the game of baseball like mechanics, you got so much stuff I’ve never even seen in my life. Really blown away by the stuff and technology you guys have over at the Dodgers so I really told him I want to stay with the Dodgers.”

Gore was included on the Dodgers' postseason roster for their Wild Card Series matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers but did not appear in either of the two games. He then was not active for the remainder of their championship run.

Terrance Gore's World Series rings

Gore won three World Series rings in his career, doing so with the Royals (2015), Dodgers (2020) and Atlanta Braves (2021).

