Justin Turner, Dodgers Mourn Death of Terrance Gore

The baseball community was hit with sadness on Saturday morning with news of Terrance Gore suddenly passing away at just 34 years old.

Gore is survived by his wife, Britney, and three children. Britney shared in a social media post that her husband passed away after what was expected to be a routine surgical procedure.

The Omaha Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, announced Gore's sudden death. It was confirmed by the Royals shortly after, and with that came an outpouring of messages throughout the MLB community.

Gore played in parts of eight Major League seasons after being picked by the Royals in the 2011 MLB Draft. Gore made his MLB debut with the Royals in 2014 and also spent parts of 2015-17 seasons with the team.

Heart broken for TG and his family. Rest easy champ. 🥺 💔 — Justin Turner (@redturn2) February 7, 2026

Gore's career included a stint with the Dodgers in 2020, during which he was teammates with Justin Turner. The beloved Southern California native offered his condolences to Gore's family in a social media post.

In total, Gore played for the Royals (2014, 2015-17, 2019), Chicago Cubs (2018), Dodgers (2020) and New York Mets (2022).

He made an impact as a baserunner, successfully stealing 43 bases on 52 career attempts.

Dodgers' statement on Terrance Gore

Like the Royals and other teams, the Dodgers issued a statemnt on Gore's passing.

The Dodgers express their sorrow over the sudden passing of Terrance Gore, a member of our 2020 World Series champions. We send our condolences to his loved ones.

Gore signed a Minor League contract with the Dodgers and made their Opening Day roster. He appeared in just two games during the 2020 regular season but remained part of the organization after getting designated for assignment.

He was included on their postseason roster for the Wild Card Series that year but did not appear in any of the two games as the Dodgers swept the Milwaukee Brewers. Although Gore then wasn't active for the remainder of the postseason, he relished being part of the Dodgers organization.

“I’m going to be honest, I was really close to actually going somewhere else. But I don’t know, something told me just stick it out, grind it out and work on my craft down at USC at the alternative site and that’s what I did,” he said in October 2020.

“I was really, really close to actually going to another team, but something just told me to hang it out. I love the club. I even told my agent I really like the Dodgers.

“I don’t know what it is about the Dodgers but the way you guys go about your business and the way you teach players to play the game of baseball, like mechanics, you got so much stuff I’ve never even seen in my life. Really blown away by the stuff and technology you guys have over at the Dodgers, so I really told him I want to stay with the Dodgers.”

