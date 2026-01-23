The Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their signing of Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract on Wednesday and also held his introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium that morning.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes and manager Dave Roberts joined Tucker on the dais as the trio answered questions for more than 15 minutes. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman also spoke with media after the fact, and special advisor Farhan Zaidi was part of a large front office contigent also on hand.

Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy also had an opportunity to meet Tucker, as they were at the stadium for respective workouts.

“I've talked to a few guys. I saw Muncy and Shohei here today, met some of the medical staff and front office. Being able to put a name to a face and be in front of them was really cool," Tucker said. “Had a few guys text me, saying they're excited for me to join the team, and vice versa.”

Tucker additionally had a chance to speak with Freddie Freeman, who gave him a simple but direct message.

“We were just on FaceTime with Freddie, and he told me not to do anything stupid. I'm good with that,” Tucker said with a laugh. “I'm excited. This is a great group of guys and I'm excited to get to know them a little bit better and get to playing with them on the field.”



Tucker is the Dodgers' newest star, joining Edwin Díaz in signing with the team this offseason. Similarly to Díaz, Tucker said one of the reasons he was lured to L.A. was to pursue a World Series title.

When Freeman was in the same position as Tucker, his free agency process included the unexpected development of the Atlanta Braves effectively walking away from negotiations after making a final offer.

That created an opportunity for the Dodgers, and the proceeded to sign Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract. The three-time World Series champion is entering his fifth season with the Dodgers.

Kyle Tucker refutes narrative about lack of passion

At just 29 years old, Tucker has already established himself as a perennial All-Star and consistent threat in the lineup while also being capable of playing Gold Glove-caliber defense.

However, during his lone season with the Chicago Cubs and throughout free agency, Tucker was painted as lacking enthusiasm for baseball and not being willing to play through an injury.

“Maybe a little bit of my demeanor,” Tucker surmised of the perception. “But I know who I am and everyone in the clubhouse knows how I go about my day. That's all that really matters, trying to keep it close within the clubhouse and guys you work with on a daily basis. I'm excited to join that.”

