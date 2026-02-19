Freddie Freeman Hints at Big Goal That Would Require New Commitment From Dodgers

Freddie Freeman became synonymous with the Atlanta Braves franchise as one of their former high draft picks, but the Southern California native now envisions finishing his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After helping the Braves win the World Series in 2021, failed negotiations in free agency led Freeman to the Dodgers on a six-year, $162 million contract that has become more of a bargain than it already appeared at the time of his signing.

Freeman has just two years remaining on his current Dodgers contract, but a loose goal of playing four more seasons. It was a benchmark Freeman first shared during his appearance at DodgerFest and reiterated in an interview with "Dodger Talk" host David Vassegh.

"Four is just a number that's floated, "Freeman explained during his first time speaking with reporters at Camelback Ranch. "Is it less? Is it more? I don’t know. But that’s kind of just where I’m at. I feel good right now.

"That was just floated because that would be an even 20 years, I’ll be 40. I got a family that I would like to go home to. But I do love this game. I love playing it. But for me, if I can do four, that’ll be 20 years. I think that’s enough.”

When asked if he would like to reach a 20th MLB season with the Dodgers, Freeman made clear how much of a preference that is.

“I would like that. I love being here, I’m from Southern California, I’ve had a great time with fans, you guys treat me great. Everyone’s treating my family good," he said.

Freddie Freeman not thinking about contract

Even with a desire to retire as a member of the Dodgers, Freeman doesn't plan to lobby for a contract extension or new deal after becoming a free agent following the 2027 season.

"That’s out of my control. I’m not worried about another contract. Not going to bring it up, not going to talk about it," he said. "I’ve got two years left. I’m just an employee.

"I just do my job, and if they want me back, they want me back. But I think Andrew (Friedman) and everyone knows that I love being here. So whatever happens, happens.”