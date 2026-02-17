Dodgers Spring Training Without Clayton Kershaw 'Weird' for Former Teammates

Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training is fully underway as of Tuesday morning with the first full-squad workout taking place at Camelback Ranch.

As the Dodgers begin their march toward a three-peat, they do so without a familiar presence in the clubhouse. Clayton Kershaw is in the early stages of retirement after spending the last 18 seasons with the Dodgers.

Though, his baseball cleats aren't fully put away for good just yet as Kershaw is part of the Team USA roster for the World Baseball Classic. It's providing him with an opportunity to reunite with former Dodgers teammate Will Smith, and potential opportunity to face Shohei Ohtani.

After that, Kershaw is going to balance being a father with joining the return of MLB games to NBC Sports as a studio analyst.

Dodgers react to first Spring Training without Clayton Kershaw

As the Dodgers were in the final days of the offseason, several players were asked about expectations of a new reality this spring without Kershaw joining them.

Tyler Glasnow

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Hopefully he's around. I don't know if he'll do like a special assistant thing or something, but he has my vote for being around all the time. He was my lockermate and he was just a good vibe all the time. No matter if he was pitching good or pitching bad, he was there all the time to help anyone with whatever they needed.

"I really liked what he did throughout his day. I think some guys will get their work done and go in and do whatever they need to do. But once he was done with his responsibilities, he would go and spread his love to everybody. Almost be a coach and he was always just available.

"You would always be able to find him. I think he was very social, so many different roles and different hats. I'm going to miss him a ton. I'm still talking to him and texting him. I don't think he'll ever be away."

Bobby Miller

Feb 18, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; A general view of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) speaking with team members during a spring training workout at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

"I definitely learned a lot. He was really good at answering questions. Whenever a young guy needed to ask him anything, he was always there to answer. There's always time to work hard. He's always one of the first guys in here every day. Even at the very end of his career, he was out-working every single person in the building. That's something you really learn from him, is there's absolutely no excuses.

"He pitched through injuries in his career and he still got the job done. Whether he was throwing 88. or 95 (mph), you look at the numbers and he always had a low ERA, executed his pitches. There's no excuses out there is something I think he lived by. But yeah, at the end of the day without Kersh in here, it's definitely going to feel different.

"But at the end of the day, it's the same goal of go win a World Series."



Freddie Freeman

Sep 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) greets first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) as he is relieved during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

"We just did TV and they showed my walk-off and Kersh running on the field like a 5-year-old looking for candy. I'm going to miss it. Everyone talks about first-ballot Hall of Fame pitcher, what he meant to this organization. But the day in, day out, inside of that clubhouse, what we get to see and have with him, the joy he brings, him singing shirtless in the weight room at the top of his lungs, those are the things you'll miss more, for me.

"It's going to be hard. It's like when I first got here, after one year, J.T. wasn't here anymore. It's weird seeing Dodgers legends not walk around the clubhouse anymore. What [Kershaw] meant to this organization, the game of baseball, it's pretty cool he's going to pitch for Team USA. I'm looking forward to watching him pitch.

"But it's definitely going to be weird not having number 22 walking around. But we'll see him here at the ring ceremony."



Max Muncy

Sep 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers Joey Gallo (12), Craig Kimbrel (46), Cody Bellinger (35), Max Muncy (13), Chris Taylor (3), and Clayton Kershaw (22) celebrate after clinching the National League West Division after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 at Chase Field. Mlb Dodgers At D Backs | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"It's going to be a lot different. It's going to be a little strange. He's been the leader here for 18 years. I've always said he's the one who sets the example, not with his words but his actions. How he goes out there and competes every fifth day, how he goes out there and does his work before the game, does his work in the weight room, does his work trying to get better with his dry work on the mound, trying to work on his mechanics.

"He's always been about, 'How can I get better and then how can I make my team better?' I know he says that the culture was set before him, but to me, he's always been the guy here that set the culture of the Dodgers and we've all been following in his footsteps. It's going to be up to us to keep that going without him. It's going to be a challenge.

"We'll be thinking about him, that's for sure."

Dave Roberts

Jul 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) is congratulated by manager Dave Roberts (30) after his 3000th career strike of Chicago White Sox third baseman Vinny Capra (41) in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Obviously we're going to miss Clayton. It's going to be a different ballclub without him. Hopefully he comes around for Spring Training.



"The presence, seeing number 22 out there early doing his sprints, seeing him in the weight room, knowing it's Kershaw Day, not having that is different. But I'm excited for Clayton and I'm excited to move forward with the guys we've got."

Mookie Betts

Oct 2, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) high-fives Clayton Kershaw after beating the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

"It's going to be really weird. My first time, well all of our first time, not seeing him in there. I'm sure he'll be around, but I also want him to enjoy retirement because it's a new chapter in life. It's something he's definitely not going to be used to.

"I really want him to enjoy it but I really want him to come see the boys as well. It'll be weird, but everything will be OK."

