LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers had five players from their current roster and one prospect included when all 20 teams for the World Baseball Classic were officially revealed on MLB Network.

A record 78 MLB All-Stars are participating in this year's tournament, but Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are not among them.

That was expected, along with the likes of Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages also choosing to withdrawa crom consideration.

Betts revealed late last year he was not going to be with Team USA for the 2026 WBC because games overlap with the timing of his wife's due date for the birth of the couple's third child.

There was less clarity surrounding Freeman's case. Team Canada manager Ernie Whitt said during the Winter Meetings in Orlando, Fla., that Freeman was hopeful to participate but was dealing with "a little bit of a health issue" and expected to have "some procedures done."

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said at the time he wasn't aware of Freeman facing that reality.

Freddie Freeman clarifies not playing in the WBC

In the middle of January it was reported Freeman withdrew from the Team Canada roster for personal reasons. Most presumed that was related to the aforementioned health issue that Whitt raised.

However, without divulging further details at this time, Freeman explained during his appearance at DodgerFest that not playing in the World Baseball Classic stemmed from needing to be with his family.

"There's no health. I feel great. Body feels great," Freeman said. "Canada knows it's a personal reason. You guys will probably hear about it in a month or two, but they were very supportive when I told them why I wasn't going to be able to go out there and play.

"Be in Puerto Rico and be that far from my family, I need to be close to California, and that's all I'll say. It's personal, and I'm sure you guys will hear about it in a couple months."

Freeman went 2-for-10 with one RBI, one walk and three runs scored in three games for Team Canada during the 2023 WBC. He also played for the country in the 2017 tournament.

Freeman is an American Citizen, but is eligible to play for Canada because of his parents' heritage.

Rosemary Joy Freeman was born in Toronto and passed away because of melanoma in 2000 when Freeman was 10 years old. Freeman's father was born in Windsor, Ontario.

Recommended articles