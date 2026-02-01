Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Criticizes WBC Insurance Process

The Los Angeles Dodgers field arguably the most talented roster in baseball but that isn't going to translate to the World Baseball Classic for various reasons.

At present time, the Dodgers only have four players due to participate in the 2026 WBC: Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Team Japan), Hyeseong Kim (Team Korea) and Will Smith (Team USA). Clayton Kershaw, who just retired after 18 seasons with the Dodgers, also is going be part of the United States team.

The likes of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages all withdrew due to various reasons. The Dodgers blocked Roki Sasaki's participation in the World Baseball Classic because of last season's right shoulder impingement.

Meanwhile, Miguel Rojas was primed to be part of Team Venezuela but could not be insured in order to do so.

If a player is deemed uninsurable for the WBC, their contract for the regular season would not be guaranteed if they missed time because an injury suffered during the tournament, unless a team agrees to waive that clause.

Rojas was previously committed to play for Team Venezuela in the 2023 WBC but withdrew from the event because of Gavin Lux's season-ending knee injury thrusting him from a utility role into the Dodgers' starting shortstop.

Miguel Rojas' full comments on WBC insurance rules

Rojas joined a growing list of players who have encountered insurance issues for this year's WBC, and he believes they have disproportionately affected Latin America countries.

"Definitely disappointed. I'm not happy with the way things are. I didn't know that my chance to go represent my country for the first and only time, probably as a player, was going to get cut because of an insurance problem," Rojas said during his appearance at DodgerFest.

"Even though we know we have to be ready for the season and we have to play and be ready for our contract. At the end of the day, we didn't know all those stipulations were going to be in place the way that they are right now. My only question is, why is it just with our countries?

"Like, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, we've seen a couple Dominican players. I don’t see that happening with the United States or happening with Japan. I’m not trying to attack anybody, or attack what’s going on, or seeing what’s happening behind the scenes. But at the end of the day, it feels like it’s just happening with the players that want to represent their country from Latin America.

"So there’s a lot of things I would like to talk about with someone in control, with someone from MLB. It's really hard to not have the opportunity to put my country on my chest and having the opportunity to represent them and help win a World Baseball Classic. Not having the opportunity to do it because I'm 37 years old, that's not right. I don't feel that's right.

"If I can still play in the big leagues for the Dodgers, why not go to play for my team in Venezuela and represent my country?”

Recommended articles