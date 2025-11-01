Is Yoshinobu Yamamoto Available to Pitch for Dodgers in Game 7?
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto started Game 6 of the World Series, making another winning start for LA in the World Series.
The right-hander hurled six innings, allowing just one run and striking out six batters on the way to his fourth win this October.
While Yamamoto has been a force for the Dodgers on the mound this season, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed he wouldn't be available to pitch in Game 7 on Saturday. Roberts backtracked after saying "everyone" would be available for the final game of their season.
“Not Yamamoto," Roberts said when asked if 'everyone' included the right-hander.
He threw 96 pitches in the outing, the second-fewest he's thrown in a start this postseason, but the Dodgers clearly have no plans to send out their ace on such short rest. The 27-year-old will end the second postseason of his career with a 1.56 ERA through 34.2 innings pitched.
During the postseason, Yamamoto threw consecutive complete games, marking the first time a pitcher had done so in the postseason since Curt Schilling in 2001. His complete game in Game 2 is the first complete game in the World Series since 2015, when Johnny Cueto threw nine innings for the Kansas City Royals.
The Dodgers, instead, will start Shohei Ohtani in Game 7, and will have most of their bullpen at full strength having only used Justin Wrobleski, Roki Sasaki and Tyler Glasnow in relief during Game 6.
LA looks to win their second consecutive World Series in Game 7, which comes Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT.
