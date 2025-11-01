Dodgers Force World Series Game 7 With Gutsy Win Over Blue Jays in Toronto
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 3-1 win in Game 6 of the World Series over the Toronto Blue Jays, forcing their first World Series Game 7 since 2017, when they faced the Houston Astros.
Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto had another strong start for the Dodgers, lasting six innings and allowing just one run. He struck out six batters during his outing. Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman also had a solid outing, however a three-run third inning was enough to dispatch the Blue Jays.
Gausman kicked off the game for the Blue Jays with a strong first inning, striking out Shohei Ohtani, Will Smith and Freddie Freeman in order. Yoshinobu Yamamoto responded with a 1-2-3 inning of his own, sending the game to the bottom of the second scoreless.
Another scoreless inning followed, but the Dodgers broke the deadlock in the top of the third inning. Tommy Edman roped a one-out double down the right field line, and Will Smith came through for the Dodgers with a double into left to put a run on the board.
Mookie Betts came through later in the inning, hitting a two-run single with the bases loaded after manager Dave Roberts moved him to the cleanup spot.
The Blue Jays struck back in the bottom of the third inning, with George Springer singling to bring home Addison Bargerm who doubled earlier in the inning.
Gausman came back out after a rough third inning and delievered a solid frame, quickly retiring the Dodgers in order in the fourth and fifth innings.
Neither team generated much offense in the middle innings, with the next real opportunity to score coming from the Blue Jays in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ernie Clement doubled to left, however they couldn't capitalize on his position.
The Dodgers threatened to extend their lead in the top of the eighth inning with the bases loaded, however couldn't bring any runner across and sent the game to the bottom of the eighth with a 3-1 lead.
Roki Sasaki came in for the bottom of the eighth inning, and got out of the frame cleanly despite allowing two baserunners. The rookie came back out for the ninth, and the game got away from the Dodgers. Alejandro Kirk took first after being hit by a pitch, and Barger hit a double to center, which got wedged in the wall and put runners on second and third with no outs.
Tyler Glasnow came into the game to relieve Sasaki afterwards, and after getting a first-pitch popout from Clement, forced Andres Giminez into a soft line out to Kiké Hernandez. After Hernandez caught the ball in shallow right field, he caught Barger off of second base for the final out of the game.
The Dodgers moved one game closer to consecutive World Series championships on Friday, and will look to take the series in Saturday's game, which begins at 5:00 p.m. PT.
